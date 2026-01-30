Clarke Auction Presents: Cosulich Interiors & Antiques Curated Collection

Lot 233: 1950s Vintage Italian Maple Burl Wood Cabinet Bar Lot 241 Italian Murano Glass Sputnik Chandelier

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarke Auction is excited to host Cosulich Interiors & Antiques Curated Complete Sale on Saturday, February 7th at 10am EST. You may preview the collection in our Gallery located at 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont NY 10538. Formal preview days are Thursday, February 5th from 12-7pm and Friday, February 6th 12-6pm. We always welcome walk-ins anytime during business hours.This collection represents the finest of Italian furniture, lighting and decor items. Everything is quite stunning and adds designer flair. Cosulich sums it up best, "What makes it special: Unique examples of the Italian exceptional, high-quality craftsmanship with innovative, avant-garde creativity, of the 60s and 70s, producing timeless pieces that are both functional and artistic. Rooted in a cultural reverence for beauty and proportion, this era saw Italian designers embrace new materials while honoring traditional techniques, creating a 'Made in Italy' legacy."While, Cosulich is sad to announce the closing of their showroom in New York City, they are celebrating this event knowing that their designer-inspired items will find a new story to share.Here's a link to the blog post: https://cosulichinteriors.com/blogs/news/to-friends-partners-collaborators-followers-and-colleagues

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.