Alexander Calder Hits the Auction Block in Clarke Auction Gallery’s May 3rd Sale

Alexander Calder, Target Flower, 1969.

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarke Auction Gallery, Larchmont, NY, is pleased to announce the offering of Target Flower, a vibrant 1969 gouache and ink on paper by the dynamic Alexander Calder (1898-1976) in the ‘May Madness Estates Auction’, May 3rd, starting at 10 am, with an estimate of $50,000 - $70,000.This compelling work exemplifies Calder’s distinctive visual language. Target Flower presents a bold, graphic composition- its “flower’ formed by concentric rings of yellow and red. Grounded by expressive black ink elements that extend diagonally toward the lower edge. The piece reflects Calder’s masterful interplay of spontaneity and structure, hallmarks that defined his enduring contribution to 20th-century art.Originally gifted by Calder himself to MoMA: The Museum of Modern Art, New York City in 1969, the piece was exhibited starting in the same year in the landmark Salute to Alexander Calder exhibition (22 December 1969- 15 February 1970). Following its time at MoMA, the work passed through the esteemed Perls Galleries, NY, before traveling to a private collection in California. It later returned to the New York gallery scene with Susan Siedel and, finally, with the Avanti Galleries in circa 1997, when it was ultimately acquired by the present consignor.The work has remained in the home of a prominent, world-renowned medical researcher for nearly three decades. Carefully preserved and admired for 29 years, it now emerges ready to enter the hands of a new collector or institution. The work is registered in the Archives of the Calder Foundation, New York, under application number A07277.Public viewing starts Thursday, April 30th, through Saturday, May 2nd, noon till 6 pm each day. Private viewing or questions can be made by contacting Clarke Auction Gallery, 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538, Phone: 914-833-8336. Website: www. ClarkeNY.com

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