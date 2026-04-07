American Greats Hit the Auction Block in Clarke Auction Gallery’s May 3rd Sale

Alexander Calder, Target Flower, 1969. Oscar Edmund Berninghaus, 'Indian Chief with War Party'.

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarke Auction Gallery, Larchmont, NY, is pleased to announce the offering of two world-renowned artists, a vibrant 1969 gouache and ink on paper by the dynamic Alexander Calder (1898-1976), titled Target Flower, with an estimate of $50,000 - $70,000. Another highlight of the sale is Oscar Edmund Berninghaus ’ (1874-1952) Indian Chief with War Party, a large watercolor giving us insight into his depictions of Native American life in the ‘May Madness Estates Auction’, May 3rd, starting at 10 am, with an estimate of $10,000 - $15,000.Target Flower presents a bold, graphic composition, its “flower’ formed by concentric rings of yellow and red. Grounded by expressive black ink elements that extend diagonally toward the lower edge. The piece reflects Calder’s masterful interplay of spontaneity and structure, hallmarks that defined his enduring contribution to 20th-century art. This compelling work exemplifies Calder’s distinctive visual language.Originally gifted by Calder himself to MoMA: The Museum of Modern Art, New York City in 1969, the piece was exhibited starting in the same year in the landmark Salute to Alexander Calder exhibition (22 December 1969- 15 February 1970). Following its time at MoMA, the work passed through the esteemed Perls Galleries, NY, and finally, with the Avanti Galleries circa 1997, when it was ultimately acquired by the present consignor.We are also beyond excited to present a work by Oscar Edmund Berninghaus (1874-1952), one of the famed “Taos Six” in our May 3rd auction. Offered here is a 1905 watercolor depicting a Native American chief on horseback, an early and evocative example of Berninghaus’s engagement with the people of Taos, rendered with both immediacy and reverence.Berninghaus arrived in Taos in 1899 while working for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, he was commissioned to create works capturing the very terrain the railroad traversed. It was there that he encountered fellow artist Bert Geer Phillips, whose presence and deep connection to the region ultimately persuaded Berninghaus to fall in love not only with the land but also with the people and relationships that defined it.Coming to us from a private Norwalk, Connecticut collection, this work highlights the artist’s masterful hand and deep appreciation for local history, making it both a highly desirable and exemplary example of his early Taos period.Public viewing starts Thursday, April 30th, through Saturday, May 2nd, noon till 6 pm each day. Private viewing or questions can be made by contacting Clarke Auction Gallery, 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538, Phone: 914-833-8336. Website: www. ClarkeNY.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.