Award-Winning Singing Sensation Cynthia Scott Sings Sweet Nothings for Lovers in her Latest Single, “Sweet Valentine”

Cynthia Scott's Sweet Valentine

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary songstress Cynthia Scott belts out a beautiful melody in her recent release of "Sweet Valentine", The award-winning singer, songwriter, educator, and activist tickles listening ears with her inviting voice. This upbeat love ballad drips with poetic prose written by Xavier Chavez and lyrics by Ann Lisa Magid. Cynthia sings each line with a light heart and a touch of longing.

”Sweet Valentine, I will be thine just like a bird on the wing. I’ll fly straight to you – be always ways true blue. Under your window, I’ll sing.”

Cynthia’s voice captivates audiences, and this song converts even the most hard-hearted listener. One fan admitted, “I normally don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, but the song is too romantic not to share with my sweetheart. Love it, love it, Love it!”

Cynthia’s smooth voice cascades over the notes played with passion by pianist Jeb Patton. The swing style new vocal Valentine song touts seasoned musicians such as Paul Beaudry on bass and D’wayne “Cook” Broadnax on drums. Each chord is light, airy, and fun, like the perfect backdrop for a romance movie.

Dubbed a mesmerizing vocalist by the Chicago Tribune News, Cynthia has been wowing audiences for decades. Cynthia’s voice rings true from the early 1970s when Grammy winner Ray Charles discovered her to her days crisscrossing the Atlantic Ocean to sing for crowds in Africa, Asia, and the U.K. The legendary vocalist is a masterful singer of gospel and jazz, and as an acclaimed playwright and actress, she took center stage in her one-woman play “One Raelette’s Journey.”

Whether teaching in France or singing at the Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, Cynthia has touched thousands of lives with her heartfelt songs. Today her rendition of "Sweet Valentine" will lift hearts, touch souls, and spread a little love this Valentine’s Day.

For more information, log on to www.cynthiascott.com. Connect on social media #valentine day. This music is available for digital download and purchases via Cash App $Cscottsing. #Valentine

