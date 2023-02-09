Submit Release
Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Reminds Super Bowl Viewers “If You Bet, Know Your Limits”

Before you place a bet on the big game, know your limits. For those who are experiencing problems, we can help.”
— Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sunday, people across the country will tune in to watch Super Bowl LVII and, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA), a record 50 million Americans will place a wager on some aspect of the game. The AGA estimates these bets to total an unprecedented $16 billion, more than double the amount of wagers placed last year.

The massive expansion of gambling options nationwide now means that 36 states, including Virginia, plus Washington, D.C., currently offer some form of legal sports betting.

“As friends and families gather to participate in one of the biggest sports wagering events of the year, we want to remind people of the risks involved with gambling,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “Before you place a bet on the big game, know your limits. For those who are experiencing problems, we can help.”

Virginians are encouraged to consider the following tips to help keep gambling fun:

• Know the Game: Understand the odds and house edge. Over the long run, the house always wins.
• Make a Plan: Know how much money you are willing to lose and how long you want to play. Set limits of time and money.
• Risk: Know and respect your tolerance for risk.
• Money: Never borrow money to gamble, and don’t gamble money you cannot afford to lose.
• Team Up: Consider teaming up with a friend to help each other stick to your personal betting plan.
• Time: Set a timer on your phone to keep track of time spent betting.
• Balance: Balance gambling with other activities.
• Entertainment: Treat gambling as a form of entertainment and not a way to make money.
• Take a Break: When gambling turns from fun to frustrating, take a break.
• Expect to Lose: Hope to win but expect to lose. Remember, you are playing to have a good time. Never chase your losses.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the Council offers a confidential toll-free helpline. Please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit vcpg.net to chat online.

Carolyn Hawley, PhD
Virginia Council on Problem Gambling
+1 804-827-0921
