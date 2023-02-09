COVID-19 Daily Update 2-9-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 9, 2023, there are currently 755 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,900 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Boone County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Fayette County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Nicholas County, a 95-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 91-year old female from Marion County, and an 80-year old female from Taylor County.

“Anyone can get severe COVID disease, and that’s why vaccines and boosters are critical,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (58), Boone (13), Braxton (6), Brooke (2), Cabell (41), Calhoun (0), Clay (5), Doddridge (3), Fayette (19), Gilmer (0), Grant (6), Greenbrier (29), Hampshire (13), Hancock (8), Hardy (11), Harrison (31), Jackson (8), Jefferson (27), Kanawha (62), Lewis (7), Lincoln (1), Logan (14), McDowell (8), Marion (38), Marshall (5), Mason (10), Mercer (25), Mineral (15), Mingo (8), Monongalia (52), Monroe (11), Morgan (5), Nicholas (6), Ohio (9), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (14), Putnam (17), Raleigh (59), Randolph (4), Ritchie (6), Roane (4), Summers (8), Taylor (12), Tucker (7), Tyler (0), Upshur (9), Wayne (12), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (22), Wyoming (8). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.