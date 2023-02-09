Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Economists See a Recession Less Likely to Occur
NPI Helps Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands Increase Sales or Launch Products in the U.S.
Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, just said this week that you don’t have a recession when the economy adds 500,000 last month.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some economists see a less likely chance that a recession will occur.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, just said this week that you don’t have a recession when the economy adds 500,000 last month,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “She sees a scenario where inflation declines dramatically, and the economy stays strong.”
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, recently told CNN that he does not see a recession occurring.
“Kashkari said he is not forecasting a recession because of the hot job market,” Gould said. “So far, he said the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have kept inflation stable or falling.”
The International Monetary Fund also became more optimistic this week.
“IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Lesley Stahl on ‘60 Minutes’ that the U.S. economy will narrowly avoid a recession,“ Gould said. “People are a little more optimistic than they were just two months ago.
“However, it is likely that the Fed will probably continue interest rates hikes until it reaches 5 percent or a little more,” he added.
Gould and the NPI team watch the economic trends because they work with domestic and international health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty companies that want to expand sales in the U.S.
“NPI has created a perfect pathway to reach retailers in the U.S.,” he said. “I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which streamlines the process and keeps costs down.”
Under the “Evolution of Distribution” system, NPI helps product manufacturers to save money that would have been spent on opening a U.S. office with sales and support staff.
“For our international clients, we become their U.S. headquarters,” Gould said. We emphasize speed to the market. We accomplish this because we oversee all the professional services a company might need to increase sales or launch new products.”
NPI provides sales support, a marketing staff, FDA regulatory guidance, and operational support.
“We recently opened offices in New Zealand and Australia,” he added. “We are optimistic about the future.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
