The Exodus Road’s Efforts Lead to 1000 Human-Traffickers Arrested and More Than 2000 Survivors Rescued
The international nonprofit celebrates significant milestones in decade-long fight to end human trafficking.
Breaking the cycle of modern-day slavery by liberating survivors and arresting their traffickers is oftentimes long, complicated work that requires grit in the face of adversity.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late January, law enforcement partners acting on covert intelligence provided by The Exodus Road in the Philippines successfully led an operation resulting in the rescue of several women from a massage parlor that was sexually exploiting them. Jasmine* is the 2,000th survivor of human trafficking that The Exodus Road has helped find freedom from exploitation.
— Andrew Hoskins, The Exodus Road’s Vice President of International Programs
Along with helping liberate 2,000 survivors, The Exodus Road has also aided law enforcement around the world in the arrests of more than 1,000 human-traffickers. The NGO reached the milestone at the end of 2022 with three simultaneous operations in India leading to the freedom of seven Bangladeshi women and the arrests of six traffickers (a number that would have been greater if some of the traffickers had not been tipped off).
What’s the impact of 1,000 human-traffickers arrested?
While exact data does not currently exist, the UNODC reports that each trafficker represents approximately seven survivors, and each survivor experiences an average of 22.5 months (675 days) of exploitation. Using that estimate, 1,000 successful arrests represents a potential of 7,000 individuals free from exploitation - that includes both survivors who have been rescued and people who will never experience exploitation in the first place. Ultimately, arresting traffickers is an essential part of disrupting this global issue.
“Breaking the cycle of modern-day slavery by liberating survivors and arresting their traffickers is oftentimes long, complicated work that requires grit in the face of adversity,” said Andrew Hoskins, the Vice President of International Programs for The Exodus Road. “To reach 2,000 survivors rescued and 1,000 traffickers arrested is an incredible feat in the global movement to end modern-day slavery.”
The Exodus Road is an international, anti-trafficking nonprofit that combats human trafficking through intervention, training and education, and aftercare services. The organization operates in six countries around the world, including India, Thailand, the Philippines, the U.S., Brazil and in another, undisclosed country in Latin America.
When conveying the importance of these milestones, Goff said: “If you intentionally think of the human beings that these numbers represent – the 3-year-old girl who’s no longer forced to create child sexual abuse material and the 10-year-old boy whose relative can no longer traffic him – you find yourself humbled and grateful to have any role in this fight.”
*Name is representative
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,000 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at https://theexodusroad.com/
