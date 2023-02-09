Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,837 in the last 365 days.

WelcomeHome Software Obtains SOC 2 Type II Certification

WelcomeHome’s CRM is designed to make senior living operators’ lives easier.

Assesses data protection and cybersecurity operations of CRM system designed specifically for the senior housing industry

SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous set of standards, independently verified by an audit firm that meticulously combs through our policies and systems, collecting and evaluating evidence of our compliance.”
— John Lariccia, CEO, Co-Founder, WelcomeHome Software

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WelcomeHome Software, a game changing customer relationship management system for the senior housing industry, has received SOC 2 Type II certification from the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluates a company’s cybersecurity posture across a period of several months, culminating in a report detailing the strength and effectiveness of their security position. SOC 2 Type II compliance is one of the most rigorous and widely accepted risk frameworks in the world – focusing on 5 key principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

“WelcomeHome Software is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the data we collect as part of our services,” said John Lariccia, CEO, Co-Founder, WHS. “In an industry that collects and stores a wealth of personal information, we want to take every measure we can to ensure we are safeguarding our customers’ data at the highest level. This is a perennial commitment of significant time and cost, but the trust and peace of mind it gives our clients is irreplaceable. It sets us apart.”

As the senior living industry becomes more focused on leveraging data to drive insights and improve the lives of our seniors, owners and operators are rightfully growing wary of how their information is being collected, stored, and used. SOC 2 Type II compliance attests that WelcomeHome Software is a good steward for their clients, giving them the confidence to both trust and verify.

“SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous set of standards, independently verified by a third-party audit firm that meticulously combs through our policies and systems, collecting and evaluating evidence of our compliance. The full report is available to all our customers, and even potential customers, upon request. It’s not just us saying we’re doing it. We are doing it, and it’s on an ongoing basis,” concluded Lariccia.

About WelcomeHome Software
Founded in 2017, WelcomeHome provides leading technology for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space. The company’s signature platform is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system, providing mobile apps and seamless integration with lead generation, medical, billing, and other systems to give senior living operators a competitive advantage. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog to keep up with our new developments. For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://www.welcomehomesoftware.com.

Jeanine Genauer
WelcomeHome Software/The JPR Group
+1 973-980-0100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

WelcomeHome Software Obtains SOC 2 Type II Certification

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.