WelcomeHome Software Obtains SOC 2 Type II Certification

WelcomeHome’s CRM is designed to make senior living operators’ lives easier.

Assesses data protection and cybersecurity operations of CRM system designed specifically for the senior housing industry

SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous set of standards, independently verified by an audit firm that meticulously combs through our policies and systems, collecting and evaluating evidence of our compliance.” — John Lariccia, CEO, Co-Founder, WelcomeHome Software

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WelcomeHome Software, a game changing customer relationship management system for the senior housing industry, has received SOC 2 Type II certification from the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluates a company’s cybersecurity posture across a period of several months, culminating in a report detailing the strength and effectiveness of their security position. SOC 2 Type II compliance is one of the most rigorous and widely accepted risk frameworks in the world – focusing on 5 key principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

“WelcomeHome Software is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the data we collect as part of our services,” said John Lariccia, CEO, Co-Founder, WHS. “In an industry that collects and stores a wealth of personal information, we want to take every measure we can to ensure we are safeguarding our customers’ data at the highest level. This is a perennial commitment of significant time and cost, but the trust and peace of mind it gives our clients is irreplaceable. It sets us apart.”

As the senior living industry becomes more focused on leveraging data to drive insights and improve the lives of our seniors, owners and operators are rightfully growing wary of how their information is being collected, stored, and used. SOC 2 Type II compliance attests that WelcomeHome Software is a good steward for their clients, giving them the confidence to both trust and verify.

“SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous set of standards, independently verified by a third-party audit firm that meticulously combs through our policies and systems, collecting and evaluating evidence of our compliance. The full report is available to all our customers, and even potential customers, upon request. It’s not just us saying we’re doing it. We are doing it, and it’s on an ongoing basis,” concluded Lariccia.

About WelcomeHome Software

Founded in 2017, WelcomeHome provides leading technology for sales and marketing professionals in the senior living space. The company’s signature platform is a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software system, providing mobile apps and seamless integration with lead generation, medical, billing, and other systems to give senior living operators a competitive advantage. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog to keep up with our new developments. For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://www.welcomehomesoftware.com.