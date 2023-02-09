Seeking Experienced Project Manager for the Maine Learning Technology Initiative

The Learning Through Technology Team, in the Office of Innovation, is looking for an experienced Project Manager for the Maine Learning Technology Initiative.
Overview:
The MLTI Project Manager: provides leadership and guidance to the MLTI program team, partners, and vendors; effectively manages program resources and/or vendors in coordination of competing priorities to ensure the needs of MLTI schools are met and align with program and Department of Education priorities; executes project management deliverables within program budget, deadlines and; coordinates implementation and execution of the MLTI program working with program team, partners, and vendors.
Scope:
- Manages two project support staff.
- Manages mid-size projects or very large projects with limited supervision
- Utilizes Microsoft project management tools to plan, organize, and coordinate management of the overall program and projects with high visibility.
- Oversees planning and provides guidance on the MLTI program and other project annual budgets.
- Prepares reports and presentations to summarize the status of projects and program deliverables
- Plans and facilitates program and project meetings with the MLTI program team, partners, and vendors.
- Analyzes program evaluation and implementation against State of Maine Statute
- Incorporates evaluation findings and changes into future program and project planning
- Coaches program and project team to ensure activities are undertaken and completed
- Assists employees in compliance with all human resources policies, procedures & guidelines of conduct
- Provides leadership and guidance to MLTI program team, program partners, and vendors in support of program deliverables and priorities
- Ensures compliance to policies and procedures throughout the MLTI program and projects.
- Manages all marketing for MLTI program including overseeing website and working directly with Department communications team on social media and newsroom releases.
- Manages all communications to key stakeholders and ensures program team are aware of significant changes to project status in a timely manner
- Provides guidance through the creation and implementation of MLTI program procedures and process. Ensures the MLTI program team have a clear understanding of program process and procedure.
- Provides guidance to the MLTI program team on state procurement rules and regulations as it pertains to implementation of program and projects.
- Provides overall guidance, and reporting of all MLTI program and project activities to the LTT Coordinator.
Job Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree. *Business Administration, or Business Management preferred.
- 3-5 Years of project management experience. *PMP-Project Management Certification preferred.
- 1-3 years personnel management experience.
- Excellent communication, problem-solving and decision-making skills with ability to effectively communicate with all levels of the organization.
- Demonstrated ability to build strong collaborative business and technology relationships
- Proven ability to manage multiple competing priorities, making sound business decisions
- Self-driven and have excellent problem-solving skills
- Detail oriented and have well-developed organizational skills
- Individual must have exceptional interpersonal skills, ability to maintain confidentiality, flexible and possess a high degree of initiative and motivation
- Proven record of providing excellent internal and external Customer service
Salary:
$110,000 annually. This is a contracted position and will not include state benefits.
Application:
Interested and qualified candidates should apply here. Applications close on midnight on Sunday, February 26th.
Please contact Beth Lambert, Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning, at beth.lambert@maine.gov with questions.