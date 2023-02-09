Karina Lallande named Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities President for 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are proud to announce that Karina Lallande has been elected 2023 President. The Lallande Law attorney has been working alongside Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities and their many annual events since 2015 and has been a highly respected and active member of their board since 2016. She succeeds 2022 President Steve Vartazarian.
“It is an honor to be the 2023 President of an incredible non-profit organization like Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities,’ says Karina Lallande. “They are such an important part of the greater Los Angeles community, as their events and fundraisers raise money for those throughout the county who need it the most. I am looking forward to this upcoming year and serving the organization and the community in a bigger way as president.”
Ms. Lallande is a partner at Lallande Law. Her practice focuses on litigating personal injury and wrongful death cases, primarily involving claims of premises liability; collisions between trucks, automobiles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians; defective products; civil rights; and medical malpractice. She represents victims who have suffered catastrophic injuries, such as brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, birth injuries, amputations, and traumatic fractures.
She received Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Sociology and Global Studies with a Socio-Economic and Political Emphasis from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of California Hastings, College of the Law in San Francisco, California. Ms. Lallande is a member of the American Association for Justice (AAJ), Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), and Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA). She also has served on the Board of Governors of CAALA since 2018 and on the Board of Governors of the Long Beach Bar Association in 2017 and 2018. Ms. Lallande was honored by the Consumer Attorneys of California as a winner of the 2022 Street Fighter of the Year Award and as a Nominee for the 2011 Woman Trial Lawyer of the Year. For several years, Ms. Lallande has been selected by The National Trial Lawyers as one of the Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers and has been named among the Southern California Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”.
