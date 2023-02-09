Grundfos inaugurates new sub-factory for MAHY Khoory in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After much planning and preparation, MAHY Khoory launched its brand new Grundfos-certified sub-factory in Dubai, paving the way for greater product flexibility and reduced lead times for customers in the United Arab Emirates. The facility will produce the Grundfos SP submersible pump.

MAHY Khoory is a long-established Grundfos distributor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Makarand Purohit, manager for groundwater business at Grundfos in the Middle East and North Africa. As the largest and oldest Grundfos distributor in the UAE, MAHY Khoory’s sub-factory is an exciting step in the two companies’ collaborative journey, says Purohit.

“There is considerable prestige associated with sub-factory status, as this shows that our distributor’s assembly facilities have been certified in terms of Grundfos standards,” he says. “This creates an even stronger foundation for our future mission to grow our market share together.”

By stocking a range of pump components – rather than only the assembled pumps – MAHY Khoory will now have added flexibility to make the most of its inventory. The company is now in a position to assemble pumps quickly and efficiently according to customer specifications – reducing the usual lead time for importation.

“Components for the different pump combinations are kept in stock, to speed up delivery to customers,” he says. “Each pump can be assembled out of four to five kits that we make available to the distributor, and the sub-factory is then equipped and accredited to professionally assemble pumps from these kits.”

The Grundfos SP submersible pump has been a pioneer in the market with the innovative use of stainless steel sheet metal. Manufactured since 1967, the SP boasts high energy efficiency, easy installation, compact design and built-in protections. Supporting the Grundfos ‘Water for All’ commitment aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals, SP pump are used extensively by farmers, municipalities and government entities to source drinking water.

MAHY Khoory deals with a full range of Grundfos solutions, serving water authorities and industry as well as commercial and residential applications. The local assembly of the pumps also aligns well with the UAE’s industrialisation policy.

Grundfos adds further value to the process with a dedicated web tool, providing technicians in the sub-factory with detailed technical guidance as well as quality procedures and product tracking. Grundfos will also conduct audits on a regular basis to ensure the compliance of the facility and its ongoing production procedure.

