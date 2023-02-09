Submit Release
Sandra E. Jackson Launches Clothing Store, Interviews Les Brown Ahead of National Entrepreneur Week

By Fran Briggs

It's exciting to see how Sandra anchors hosting the best among entrepreneurs with the best of new releases from Ecstatic Fashions. Both events roll out quite nicely for National Entrepreneur Week.”
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Sandra Jackson
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur extraordinaire, Sandra E. Jackson today announced the grand opening of her clothing store, Ecstatic Fashions as well as an interview with world-renowned, Les Brown, her publicist announced today. The events pave the way for National Entrepreneurship Week (Feb. 11-18).

Les Brown, CEO of Les Brown Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as one of the world's most admired entrepreneurs. He is also the author of the highly acclaimed and successful books, "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win". Jackson will interview Brown on February 16, at 8 p.m. on Author's Forum.

In addition to appearing on five PBS television specials, publishing books, audiobooks, and thriving as a professional speaker, Brown served three terms in the Ohio State Legislature and was chairman of Ohio's Human Resources Committee.

Jackson holds several positions. Among them are life insurance agent, ordained evangelist, and author of several books. She says she opened Ecstatic Fashions so fashionable women and men shoppers could experience convenient and enjoyable shopping.

Fran Briggs, a spokesperson for Ecstatic Fashions, stated that “It's exciting to see how Sandra anchors hosting the best among entrepreneurs with the best of new releases from Ecstatic Fashions. Both events roll out quite nicely for National Entrepreneur Week."

The fashions include an embodiment of both above and below the knees dresses that either fittingly sculpt, or drape over the body. A variety of fabrics are used including lace, linen, satins, chiffons, denim, cotton, crepe, and more.

Each item is easy to accessorize and represents a sense of the vibe of the times, fabulous futurism, or hints of the past.

Whether it's trendy shoes, dresses, unique T-shirts, Afro-centric apparel, or chic, everyday staples, you’ll find it at https://www.ecstaticfashions.com. The collection delivers comfort and style. Shoppers are delighted by the formal to casual options. Prices are affordable and start at $29.99.

The Indiana resident said this about entrepreneurship.

"I, Sandra Jackson, am ecstatic to be alive. The victory is in the push," explained an enthusiastic Jackson. "Your life may seem bleak but if you hold onto your faith for another day, you will see your purpose clearly."


ABOUT SANDRA E. JACKSON

Sandra E. Jackson is the owner of Ecstatic Fashions, an online clothing store with quality brands and affordable prices. She is also an enthusiastic, self-motivated author, life insurance agent, facilitator, panelist, ordained evangelist, and cancer survivor. As a divorced mother of nine adorable children, Sandra has traded her adversities for becoming an entrepreneur utilizing her passion for writing. She credits Ecstatic Fashions' stellar online presence to Adedemeji Taiwo. As a writer, Sandra says her mother, the late Elect Lady Priscilla M. Rumph, inspired her passion for writing. In 2007, Sandra published her first bibliography dedicated to her mother entitled: "The Greatest Mother in The World", a co-author of "My Hidden Strength", and "Tidbits of Wisdom: A Gem-a-Day". She hosts "There Is Life After Divorce" seminars, revivals, ministerial alliance ministry, prison ministry, and much more. Sandra graduated with her bachelor's degree on May 29th, 2021 at Nazarene Bible College. For more information, follow Sandra at https://linktr.ee/60423sandra.

