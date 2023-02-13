Bidding Set to Close on a 5BR/3BA Brick Home on .48± Ac Parcel in Norfolk, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on a 5 BR/3 BA brick home on .48 +/- acre lot with 2 car detached garage conveniently located only minutes from the water.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 5 BR/3 BA brick home on .48 +/- acre lot with 2 car detached garage conveniently located only minutes from the water on Friday, February 17 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted by the Trustee to market and sell this lovely Norfolk property,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to Bid & Make it Yours!!”
LOCATION--LOCATION--LOCATION This solid well-built home is located minutes from water, I-64 & Rt. 460. It is only 2.5 miles from Norfolk Naval Station, 3.7 miles from Norfolk Int'l Airport, 3.9 miles from Old Dominion University, 4.9 miles from Norfolk State University and more.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Friday, February 17 at 11:00AM – 7090 Kirby Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23505
• Well built 5 BR/3 BA single level brick home on .48 +/- acre lot
• This home measures 3,117+/- sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/fireplace; dining room; attached 2 car garage (660 +/- sf.); attic; large crawl space
• Bamboo flooring & carpet throughout home
• Detached small shed & greenhouse
• Heating: natural gas baseboard & fireplace; Cooling: central AC (new 2022)
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
• Concrete driveway
• Many new and updated features
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
