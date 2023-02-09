WELLS OF LIFE APPOINTS DANNY SELLS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Sells Brings His Extensive Experience in Nonprofit Leadership, Social Work, and Christian Ministry to the OC-Based Organization
I believe in the Wells of Life mission of providing safe access to clean water for everyone. I look forward to continuing my work with the amazing team at Wells of Life in my new role as CEO.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life, a non-profit Christian organization whose mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to clean water, announces the appointment of the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, Danny Sells, to the position of Chief Executive Officer. In his role as the CEO, he will lead with passion, focus, and energy aimed at bringing hope to those around the world who have limited or no access to clean water.
— Danny Sells
Wells of Life embarked on an extensive search for its next CEO in the Summer of 2021. This executive succession planning process, along with an organizational strategic growth plan, has positioned Wells of Life for its next phase of development.
“After a rather intensive search we found a very qualified candidate for the future CEO position, Mr. Danny Sells, who accepted the opportunity to serve as Chief Operating Officer. He has served as such for almost a year under my direct supervision and guidance. I have recommended to the board, and they have agreed, that Danny lead Wells of Life as our next Chief Executive Officer. Danny has my unequivocal support as he now formally steps into this role in charge of all aspects of our organization,” remarks Nick Jordan, Founder of Wells of Life. “His acceptance of this position allows me the freedom to focus on development opportunities at Wells of Life as founder and the voice of those in need of clean water as we continue to expand our footprint.”
“I believe in the Wells of Life mission of providing safe access to clean water for everyone. I look forward to continuing my work with the amazing team at Wells of Life in my new role as CEO.”
As Chief Executive Officer, Sells will collaborate with the Wells of Life team to communicate and further develop strategies to advance the Wells of Life’s mission and vision. In this role, he will enact new operational infrastructures and processes, curate new personnel, boost employee and organizational culture, direct the execution and management of programs, fundraising, and administrative growth plans which will ensure that the Board’s directives, policies, and resolutions are carried out. He will also provide positive servant-leadership with day-to-day and long-term focuses, bridging U.S. and international operations, in order to cultivate Wells of Life’s core values.
Sells’ faith-centered upbringing taught him from an early age to see the Christian community as the solution to many of the world’s greatest challenges. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree at Milligan College in Tennessee, and MSW and MA coursework at Southern Illinois University and Hope International University. Sells previously served as the Director of the HIV/AIDS Initiative at Saddleback Church and the National Director of Safe Families for Children. He has developed fast-growing and expansive programs that mobilized volunteers in their own neighborhoods and across the globe.
Nearly 90% of Ugandans live in rural communities and two-thirds of these communities lack safe access to clean water. Water-borne diseases and infant mortality are realities for many Ugandans. Wells of Life has provided safe access to clean water to over one million people since launching in 2010. Access to safe water has the power to turn time spent into time saved when it's steps from home and not hours away. For millions of women, children, and communities, access to safe water can change lives by unlocking education, economic opportunity, and improved health.
For more information about Wells of Life and its work, please visit WellsOfLife.org, follow them on Twitter, @WellsOfLife, Instagram, @TheWellsOfLife, and like them on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWellsOfLife.
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian organization whose mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs. Wells of Life wells are collectively serving more than one million people.
Danny Sells
Wells of Life
+1 855-935-5763
email us here