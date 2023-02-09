British School Manila prepares to select next Batch of Taguig Scholars
The British School Manila is getting ready to select a new batch of BSM Taguig Scholars in partnership with the DepEd Taguig-Pateros.
We may have started as different individuals but later on, we shared dreams with each other, bound by passion, determination, and the will to achieve success. We are BSM TSP Scholars.”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British School Manila is getting ready to select a new Batch of BSM Taguig Scholars from a list of eligible applicants provided by DepEd Taguig-Pateros thanks to an ongoing partnership between the two organisations.
— Abigail Recarro, a BSM Taguig Scholar
Pursuing the international school’s Mission and Vision, the BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme aims to support academically excellent Taguig high school students in obtaining higher education from the very best schools in Metro Manila, with the goal of addressing the limited choice and opportunities that scholars experience due to financial hardship.
Over the past several years, the British School Manila has partnered with the Department of Education Division of Taguig City and Pateros Schools Division Office to support scholars from public high schools in Taguig City from Grade 11 through College through the British School Manila Taguig Scholarship Programme.
Scholarships cover studies from senior high school until college/university and have supported scholars in advancing their knowledge in Business, Engineering, Science, Fine Arts, Education as well as many other subjects.
The scholarships, which are fully funded by the British School Manila, cover not only tuition fees and required supplies but also help with meal and transportation costs, uniform and other equipment relevant to their field of study.
The scholarship programme does not only hand out grants to its scholars. Students also receive non-academic assistance, when needed, as the school is aware that scholars may experience challenges associated with the transitions in their life. Adjusting to a completely different environment can be overwhelming so whether the change is from studying in public school to private school or graduating from high school to starting college/university life, a range of different support is available. As well as support from their peers, scholars also receive ongoing pastoral support, can meet with British School Manila guidance counselors and attend a range of workshops, based on the needs of their group.
Abigail Recarro, a BSM Taguig Scholar shares, "I didn’t expect the scholarship would be like this, it feels like a dream. Being part of the scholarship programme for 3 years now, is one of the things in my life that I am most proud of. As time went by, I realized that it is not just about me reaching for my dreams but also about me finding friends and family. We may have started as different individuals but later on we shared dreams with each other, bound by passion, determination, and the will to achieve success. We are dreaming as one. We are BSM TSP Scholars."
After being supplied with the list of eligible students by DepEd Taguig-Pateros, a committee from the British School Manila will undertake the rigorous process of assessing applicants’ academic records, leadership potential, community involvement and financial need. Candidates who are shortlisted will be interviewed and required to submit an essay before the school makes its final selection. Successful candidates are then welcomed into the Programme and supported throughout their further education.
In the 17 years the Programme has been running, the 12 Batches of students have produced 4 Magna cum Laude, 8 cum Laude, one Executive Dean’s List, one Gold Awardee and a host of other academic and leadership awardees. The Programme is currently supporting 20 BSM Taguig scholars, from senior high school to university.
Bea Gabuya
The British School Manila
+63 9159645164
fgabuya@britishschoolmanila.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube