Shared Harvest Foundation’s ‘I Am Not Your Hero’ Premieres at the Pan African Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared Harvest Foundation presents ‘I Am Not Your Hero’ a documentary film inspired by Black healthcare workers on Friday, February 10th at 3:50pm pst at the Pan African Film Festival at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw located at 3650 West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Los Angeles, 90008.

Nominated for “Best Documentary Short”, ‘I Am Not Your Hero’ is a 30- minute short which connects viewers to the lived experiences of Black women physicians and the heightened tribulations they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the twin perils of health inequities and systemic racism that plague America’s medical system. Oscar nominated Director, Kelley Kali, tells the story of first generation BIPOC doctors who don’t come from privilege, but rather worked their way up from historically underserved and under-resourced communities. Caregivers and frontline health workers, the women in the film are committed to upholding their oath of service, no matter what obstacles come their way. The film intimately shares the Black Doctor's side of the story to the health inequities so vividly reflected in the recent documentary, Color of Care, which was produced by Oprah Winfrey.

ESPN correspondent and political commentator, Angela Rye will moderate a panel discussion at 2:00 pm at Post and Beam Restaurant (3767 Santa Rosalia Dr., LA) on ‘The State of the Black Healthcare Workforce Post Pandemic’ that will include Kelley Kali, licensed psychotherapist Stevon Lewis, local healthcare experts and Co-Founder, Briana Young who also shares her challenges juggling motherhood, emergency medicine and suicide in the film.

“During the pandemic, most Americans dealt with managing physical isolation while Black and brown doctors dealt with the psychological isolation and emotional turmoil of seeing the death rates climb in our communities and among other vulnerable groups. We went to bed in tears, isolated from our families to keep them safe, and started the fight for more equitable care again the next day. Yet, no matter how hard we tried, we kept hitting our heads against racism and systemic injustices engrained in our healthcare system. We’ve been made to feel invisible and dispensable for so long. It’s hard to walk away from this pandemic unscathed. It done something to the soul of the workforce, especially for those of us who are first gens. While everyone is now calling you a hero, you feel like you failed those who needed you the most. And no happy hour or pizza part can fill that mental anguish we put ourselves through.” said Dr. NanaEfua Afoh-Manin, Producer, President, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer of Shared Harvest Foundation.

ABOUT SHARED HARVEST:

The mission of Shared Harvest (SHF) is to spread compassion through wellness, service, and relief. At its core, Shared Harvest is intentional in advancing health equity. It became the first of its kind volunteer management solution intended to transform the liability of student loan debt into an asset class for social change. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it expanded work to address both the crisis of student debt and the social and political determinants of health. The health tech company now facilitates the matching of health career opportunities for BIPOC professionals and ensures their equitable access to student debt relief benefits. The Project #RESUS loan forgiveness program is an intentional effort to reduce depression, burnout and suicide amongst providers that are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) by launching a universal guaranteed loan forgiveness over three years in addition to free mental health services, access to clinical coworking spaces and professional development services. Founded by three Black women doctors, SHF is an equity game changer in the health tech & corporate social impact space. You can learn more about Shared Harvest’s B2B technology and community service initiatives at www.sharedharvestfund.org.

To learn more about the film, please visit www.ianyhdoc.com. For press inquiries, please contact Monique Webber, monique@mlwpr.com.