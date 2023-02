Traverse Group, Inc. Acquires DPWagner

This acquisition adds strategic capabilities to Traverse Group’s portfolio and allows it to further reduce the gap between brands, retailers & end consumers.

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The addition of DPWagner to the Traverse Group ecosystemof retail-centric companies is another step in the development of the company’sfull-stack approach to help its clients succeed across all facets of global retailcommerce. Traverse Group’s robust operational background, combined with its strengthin transforming business processes through data and integrated services, willcomplement and empower the DPWagner business model. In keeping with TraverseGroup’s standard acquisition protocol, the DPWagner team will remain with thecompany and continue to contribute from their current locations.“This acquisition is incredibly important in transforming the organization into a retailcommerce ecosystem for our partners and clients. It offers us the opportunity to acquireand build several of the strategic capabilities we have pursued and the ability to offermore integrated and efficient solutions to our clients and partners,” said Clint Lazenby,co-founder of Traverse Group. “When you think about being able to offer solutionsspanning the spectrum from product innovation to DTC site development andmanagement, you start to see the potential for massive efficiency and performanceimprovements. Finding a company with a leader like Jeff Hope is a massiveopportunity for us to add value and grow. We are stoked to welcome the DPWagnerteam to our organization and build it together.”DPWagner was founded in 1992 and invented the DIY wall patch repair kit. Throughinnovation and product quality, DPWagner has built this category and others into animportant business segment for various retail and professional channels. DPWagner willcontinue to lead the DIY wall patch and accessories category, building off of its uniquetalent and capabilities to service Traverse Group’s current and forthcoming partners.Jeff Hope, president of DPWagner, said, “Traverse Group was the right strategic partnerfor us because they are successfully adding capabilities to their structure anddeveloping unique ways of finding growth. A strong background in the customer anddemand side of the business will now be paired with the upstream capabilities ofinnovation, distribution, and shipping to provide a complete solution. I am excited to beable to do what we do better and offer more with the combined capabilities andbusiness channels of Traverse Group, creating a truly integratedOmni commerce company.”About Traverse Group, Inc. – Traverse Group was founded in 1999 and providesbest-in-class solutions for brands across the entire retail spectrum in brick and mortar,E-commerce, and direct to customer. The company has developed an ecosystemapproach to the retail trade through integrated services in order management andprocessing, trade marketing and sales, analytics-driven operational and processconsulting, and innovative point-of-sale insights. Today, Traverse Group supports itsclients’ retail activation needs across 16 countries in Latin America, Asia, Europe, andNorth America through their different operating companies, Legacy Retail Solutions,Ubiquity Commerce Engine, #ONshelf, Natural Bay, Belle & June, and now DPWagner.