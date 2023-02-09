Traverse Group, Inc. Acquires DPWagner
This acquisition adds strategic capabilities to Traverse Group’s portfolio and allows it to further reduce the gap between brands, retailers & end consumers.BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The addition of DPWagner to the Traverse Group ecosystem
of retail-centric companies is another step in the development of the company’s
full-stack approach to help its clients succeed across all facets of global retail
commerce. Traverse Group’s robust operational background, combined with its strength
in transforming business processes through data and integrated services, will
complement and empower the DPWagner business model. In keeping with Traverse
Group’s standard acquisition protocol, the DPWagner team will remain with the
company and continue to contribute from their current locations.
“This acquisition is incredibly important in transforming the organization into a retail
commerce ecosystem for our partners and clients. It offers us the opportunity to acquire
and build several of the strategic capabilities we have pursued and the ability to offer
more integrated and efficient solutions to our clients and partners,” said Clint Lazenby,
co-founder of Traverse Group. “When you think about being able to offer solutions
spanning the spectrum from product innovation to DTC site development and
management, you start to see the potential for massive efficiency and performance
improvements. Finding a company with a leader like Jeff Hope is a massive
opportunity for us to add value and grow. We are stoked to welcome the DPWagner
team to our organization and build it together.”
DPWagner was founded in 1992 and invented the DIY wall patch repair kit. Through
innovation and product quality, DPWagner has built this category and others into an
important business segment for various retail and professional channels. DPWagner will
continue to lead the DIY wall patch and accessories category, building off of its unique
talent and capabilities to service Traverse Group’s current and forthcoming partners.
Jeff Hope, president of DPWagner, said, “Traverse Group was the right strategic partner
for us because they are successfully adding capabilities to their structure and
developing unique ways of finding growth. A strong background in the customer and
demand side of the business will now be paired with the upstream capabilities of
innovation, distribution, and shipping to provide a complete solution. I am excited to be
able to do what we do better and offer more with the combined capabilities and
business channels of Traverse Group, creating a truly integrated
Omni commerce company.”
About Traverse Group, Inc. – Traverse Group was founded in 1999 and provides
best-in-class solutions for brands across the entire retail spectrum in brick and mortar,
E-commerce, and direct to customer. The company has developed an ecosystem
approach to the retail trade through integrated services in order management and
processing, trade marketing and sales, analytics-driven operational and process
consulting, and innovative point-of-sale insights. Today, Traverse Group supports its
clients’ retail activation needs across 16 countries in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and
North America through their different operating companies, Legacy Retail Solutions,
Ubiquity Commerce Engine, #ONshelf, Natural Bay, Belle & June, and now DPWagner.
Anji Peacock
Big Deal Marketing, LLC on behalf of Traverse Group, Inc.
+1 479-925-8819
email us here