Ahipoki Announces Newest Location to Open in Southern California with Plans for Expansion
The much-anticipated 23rd location to open in Huntington Beach, California on Friday, February 10, 2023.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahipoki is pleased to announce the opening of the much-anticipated 23rd location in Huntington Beach, California on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Fans have come to know Ahipoki as the ‘go-to’ for quick serve poke bowls. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon and other selections are also available.
As one of the top poke restaurants in the country, Ahipoki has two more locations slated to open in California later this year in Elk Grove and Sylmar. Future locations in Arizona will be announced at a later date.
“We are excited to open our Huntington Beach location and is a fresh new start of our planned growth in California and Arizona. With the Elk Grove and Slymar locations to follow, we look forward to the opportunity to plant our roots in new communities”, said Vice President, Hengky Huang.
Ahipoki will celebrate with a Grand Opening event in the coming weeks that will feature special promotions and discounts at the Huntington Beach location. Fans can stay up-to-date by visiting our social media platforms on Instagram at @ahipoki and Facebook at /Ahipoki. For more information on all restaurants locations, visit www.ahipoki.com/locations
About Ahipoki:
The Ahipoki concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much-needed health-conscious California inspired seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health-conscious poke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant.
Christine Holtz
ahipoki
+1 480-720-0210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok