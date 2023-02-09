Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - February 9, 2023
Top news has Statistics Canada reporting that building permits in Canada decreased 7.3% in December to $10.3 billion. Declines were posted in both the residential and the non-residential sectors. Construction intentions in the single-family homes component decreased 3.9% while multi-family permit values fell 11.6%, with seven provinces posting declines. Construction intentions in the industrial sector decreased 23.4% in December, following a record high in November.
The top video is courtesy of Ponts Jacques Cartier Champlain Bridges who have produced a time-lapse video showing all the work done for the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge, from November 2021 to November 2022.
More content shares from members include:
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Twenty Tips from Veteran CONEXPO-CON/AGG Attendees
• Nesbitt Training – My friend Lorne
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Digital Advantage: How Contractors Can Stay Ahead in the Talent Game
• T. Harris Environmental Management - How Much Is Ignoring Ergonomics Costing Us
• Skyline Group - Creating a Safe Rooftop with a Non-Penetrating Safety Guardrail
• RONA - Lowe’s Canada to now operate as RONA
• First Onsite - Winter Storm Preparedness: Protecting Commercial Properties From the Cold
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG Announces Finalists in Inaugural Next Level Awards
• Cooper Equipment Rentals - Cooper Equipment Rentals acquires Hub Equipment
• IAPMO - Updated Building Efficiency System Tool™ now available for download
• Diversified Communications - Leading geospatial and built world technology expo and conference in Denver next week
• Construction Links Network partners with New York’s leading construction & design show
