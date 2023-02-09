Economist Impact Brings Commercialising Quantum US Conference to San Francisco March 2023
‘Commercialising Quantum US: From qubits to profits’ brings together quantum tech industry with enterprise end users
We are excited to bring our first quantum conference in the U.S. to the Bay Area, a region historically rich in both innovative tech companies and the venture capital firms that fund them.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, February 9, 2023 – Economist Impact, the conference arm of The Economist Group, known for creating platforms that bring together experts and decision makers to catalyze change and enable progress, is bringing its successful Commercialising Quantum event series to the US on March 23 in San Francisco and March 24 virtually.
— Helen Ponsford, Senior Programme Editor, Economist Impact
This is the first quantum conference in the U.S. by Economist Impact and will feature an impressive lineup of speakers from major commercial enterprises and quantum tech pioneers, including:
• Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ
• Jane Lauder, CDO & EVP, Enterprise Marketing, The Estée Lauder Companies
• Andrew Stanley, CISO, Mars
• David van Weel, Assistant Secretary General, Emerging Security Challenges, NATO
• Elvira Shishenina, Quantum Computing Lead, BMW Group
• Jake Taylor, CSO, Riverlane
The full name of the conference is “Commercialising Quantum US: From qubits to profits, achieving near-term quantum advantage.” As evident in the name, the event focuses on bringing the quantum technology industry and end users under one roof to talk about the very real impacts that can be expected in the near future.
The conference will be held in a hybrid format, with in-person sessions on the first day at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis followed by a virtual no-cost day. Structured networking sessions will be available leading up to, and during the conference. This approach will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with thought leaders from both the quantum tech ecosystem and the commercial world, making it a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving industry.
Helen Ponsford, Senior Programme Editor and Head of Trade, Tech and Industry Events Programming for Economist Impact, said, “We are excited to bring our first quantum conference in the U.S. to the Bay Area, a region historically rich in both innovative tech companies and the venture capital firms that fund them. Particularly with the current contraction in the broader technology industry, we anticipate tremendous interest in the fast-moving quantum tech sector.”
Registration for the conference and sponsorship opportunities are now open. For a limited time, complimentary passes are available for quantum end-users in leadership roles from enterprise, corporations, government and academia to attend the in-person event. Speaking roles are reviewed on a case-by-case basis; if interested, please contact Helen Ponsford at helenponsford@economist.com.
For more information on the conference, visit http://bit.ly/3HTxM68
For delegate and press registration, visit http://bit.ly/3RBLFJG
About Economist Impact
Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise.
Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.
About The Economist (www.economist.com)
With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary. In addition to the web-only content such as blogs, debates and audio/video programmes available on the website, The Economist is available to download for reading on Android, Blackberry PlayBook, iPhone or iPad devices. The Economist Espresso, our daily briefing smartphone app, is also available for download via iTunes App Store or Google Play.
