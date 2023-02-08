BlackFin Group Adds Mortgage Industry Powerhouse Consultant Julie Piepho, CMB
Consultancy adds to its growing list of top industry consultants.
I am excited to join BlackFin because they not only provide the best customer service consulting experience, but they also provide the execution strategy for the customer to achieve success.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that recognized mortgage industry powerhouse, Julie Piepho, CMB, has joined the firm as Principal Consultant. A 40-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Julie has dedicated her career to helping mortgage lending institutions design, build, and implement effective strategies to successfully deliver homeownership in America.
— Julie Piepho
In her role, Julie will continue to provide the strategic senior leadership she has become nationally recognized for in the mortgage banking industry. Continuing to work with and advise community banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers on their mortgage lending strategy. Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group’s President and CEO highlights, “Julie not only embodies the integral services and commitment we are driven by at BlackFin, but she is the consummate professional and committed to delivering high impact results for our clients. We could not be more honored to have Julie join the team.”
Julie Piepho shared her reason for choosing to join the team at BlackFin Group, “I am excited to join BlackFin because they not only provide the best customer service consulting experience to the customer, but they also provide the execution strategy for the customer to achieve success. Ensuring execution of a strategy usually is what’s missing in consulting companies, and BlackFin puts themselves above others by providing this service.”
Julie is a Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) and is nationally recognized and respected for her mortgage industry and advisory expertise. She has over four decades of experience in the mortgage industry including executive positions with Cornerstone Mortgage, Norwest Mortgage and Wells Fargo Mortgage, along with managing several Colorado and Wyoming community bank mortgage divisions while coaching and leading sales and operations teams. She holds the prestigious Master Certified Mortgage Banker designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association, is the past chairman of the Colorado Board of Mortgage Loan Originators where she was appointed by the governor for a 6-year term for the inaugural board. Julie was a member of the Board of Directors for the Mortgage Bankers of America (MBA), past chairman of the Residential Board of Governors (RESBOG), and was a committee member for MORPAC, MAA, CMB, the State and Legislative Regulatory, and Investment and Pension Committees for MBA. Her distinguished list of awards in the mortgage industry include Andrew D. Woodside Distinguished Service Award in 2017, along with the Schumacher-Bolduc Award for service to MORPAC in 2013. In 2018 Housing Wire honored her as a Women of Influence. She was honored as a Woman of Vision by the Northern Colorado Women of Influence in 2017, and by the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association for the E. Michael Rosser Lifetime Achievement Award for those that personify high principles, ethics, and professional values.
About BlackFin Group: BlackFin Group is an umbrella of consulting services, software, and products that specializes in the financial services industry. BlackFin is where national, regional, and community-banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers turn for trusted consulting experts, services, and insights. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
