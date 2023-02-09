Digital Commerce 360 Releases New B2B Ecommerce Forecasts & Sales Data
Digital Commerce 360’s all-new 2023 U.S. B2B Ecommerce Market Report analyzes the sales, growth and trends shaping the future of B2B ecommerce.CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, sales on B2B ecommerce sites and apps grew by 19% and outpaced offline B2B sales. Although this has been a slowdown in past years, ecommerce is clearly the path forward.
Digital Commerce 360’s all new 2023 U.S. B2B Ecommerce Market Report delivers an exclusive look at the latest B2B ecommerce sales and performance data and includes expert analysis on rising trends, tips to weather major challenges, interviews with key industry leaders and a clear picture of what lies ahead for B2B ecommerce.
Key Facts:
• Manufacturers and distributors collectively grew their combined B2B sales 14.5% to $14.86 trillion last year
• E-procurement sales grew 18% year over year and, for the first time, topped $1 trillion last year
• 35% of B2B buyers said they do at least 50% of their purchasing via online marketplaces
• B2B ecommerce sites and apps grew to $1.95 trillion, a 19% increase from $1.64 trillion in 2021
• Fastenal reported an increase in 2022 total sales to $6.98 billion—that’s up 16% from $6.01 billion in 2021
• B2B marketplace sales exploded to $112.0 billion in 2022—up 100% from 2021—growing 5x faster than B2B ecommerce revenue overall
Included in the report:
• Extensive analysis of 2023 B2B ecommerce, including information-rich sections on digital sales and expectations, marketplaces and expansion
• 11 charts and graphs packed with all-new industry data
• Case studies and executive interviews with leaders from WD-40, Ecolab, Fastenal, Caterpillar, Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits and Kele Companies
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
