SCCG Management Announces Strategic Investment Partnership with Odditt For In-Game NBA Odds Pricing and Monitoring

SCCG Partners with Odditt Powered By SCCG

SCCG Management partners with Odditt, providing strategic investment and advisory services for the in-game, NBA odds pricing and monitoring technology company.

We are excited to partner with Odditt as a strategic investor in their proprietary technology set to revolutionize the way we approach and analyze NBA betting odds.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a strategic investment partnership with Odditt, providing business development and strategic investment and advisory services for the in-game, NBA odds pricing and monitoring technology company.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership “We are excited to partner with Odditt as a strategic investor in their proprietary technology set to revolutionize the way we approach and analyze NBA betting odds. We believe in the company's vision and are excited to be at the forefront of bringing this innovative in-game pricing and monitoring solution to market. Investing in Odditt is an investment in the future of sports betting and we are confident in the value that Odditt will bring to operators around the world.”

Matt Bresler, CEO of Odditt said, “Odditt is excited to announce an investment and strategic partnership deal with SCCG. We will benefit immensely from their decades of experience in the Sports Betting and iGaming industry as we bring our proprietary in- game NBA odds pricing and monitoring technology to market. NBA basketball is a very fast-paced and volatile sport and poses an immense challenge for operators to accurately price live odds, prevent line suspensions, and stay in-market. Our models cut through the noise to provide optimal pricing ranges and future market predictions to ensure maximum profitability. We look forward to working with SCCG as we bring our technology to the many companies in search of better in-game solutions.”

Operating in the NBA betting market is a complex and challenging task. The fast-paced and unpredictable nature of basketball games makes it difficult for operators to price live odds accurately and keep up with the constantly changing market. This can result in suspensions of betting lines and inaccurate pricing.

Odditt's in-game NBA odds pricing and monitoring technology is specifically designed to help operators overcome these challenges. Using proprietary data structures and models, Odditt provides optimal pricing ranges and future market predictions, ensuring maximum profitability for operators. With this technology in hand, operators can make informed decisions, minimize their risks, and capitalize on opportunities in real-time, giving them a significant advantage in the highly competitive NBA betting market.

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world and continues to grow in popularity on a global scale. The sport has a strong following in North America and has been gaining ground in other regions, such as Europe, Asia, and South America. The sport's global reach has been boosted by the popularity of the NBA, which is the premier professional basketball league in the world and has a large following both domestically and internationally. As the popularity of the sport grows, so will the demand for operators to have the sharpest in-game pricing and monitoring technology available.

ABOUT ODDITT

Odditt provides analytics software to oddsmakers and institutional investors tailored to

in- game sports betting. Our dynamic models enable us to offer a flexible suite of analytics software to clients. Our focus to date has been on in-game NBA Basketball main market

odds. The primary applications include: in-game betting line monitoring, pricing, and corrective software for oddsmakers and in-game betting opportunity identification software for institutional investors.

https://www.odditt.com



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

"CONTACT"