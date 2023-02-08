Leading Independent Music Promoter Relentless Beats Programs Record Number of Headlining Events For Big Game Weekend

Steve Aoki at Talking Stick Resort, courtesy of Relentless Beats Thomas Turner at Decadence Arizona by Jacob Tyler Dunn Marshmello Performing at Decadence, courtesy of Relentless Beats

Relentless Beats Collaborated On Over 20 Parties In Arizona Featuring In-Demand Music Artists Like Cardi B, Marshmello and G-Eazy Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Relentless Beats has been instrumental in helping us navigate bookings, ticketing, partnerships, and everything in between. They have a wealth of knowledge and expertise that has been invaluable.” — Jason Adler, Chief Development Officer

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Bowl LVII is days away, and Relentless Beats has led curation on an impressive lineup of events across the Arizona-Phoenix metropolitan area, more than any Big Game weekend has seen to date, and certainly the most star-filled weekend Arizona has experienced. Inclusive of Scottsdale, Glendale, Phoenix, Tempe and surrounding areas, the events kick off on February 8th and run through Super Bowl Sunday on February 12th.

Programming architect and visionary Thomas Turner and his company Relentless Beats are the masterminds behind the hottest experience programming set to take place around the valley for Big Game Weekend, inclusive of alignment with several local and regional partner like Riot Hospitality Group, Medium Rare and Westgate Entertainment District, as well as national partner brands brought in for activation, featuring many of the most sought after acts on the planet across various music genres.

Events ranging from locations at Westgate to Talking Stick Resort to W Scottsdale, Cake Nightclub, Maya Dayclub, Sunbar and more, include globally recognized artists across Hip Hop, Rap, R&B, Rock, Pop, Country, and their main focus, EDM, with headliners such as Steve Aoki, as well as top athletes like Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski and chef Guy Fieri.



Full Lineup Here: https://relentlessbeats.com/2023/01/hottest-super-bowl-parties-of-2023/



"Phoenix is our hometown, where we have been organizing events for over 20 years. We helped develop the Arizona nightlife culture, working with the best venues and operators all over the state to program in-demand, internationally recognized artists. That history and pedigree has allowed Relentless Beats to be an instrumental force in aligning talent and brands for the upcoming Big Game weekend. We are beyond excited to see all of the curated events and bookings come to life, and offer highly coveted experiences to our guests." - Thomas Turner, Founder, Relentless Beats

Turner, as the founder of Relentless Beats, Arizona’s leading promoter of electronic and dance music events, took what was once just a passion for proper house music & built it into a dominating force in the electronic music industry. Beginning in 1996 as a vehicle for showcasing underground dance music, Turner and Relentless now produces over 400 events a year, booking over 500 artists annually. With a goal of continued company growth, Turner branched out into new music categories inclusive of Hip-Hop, R&B, Country, Rock and Pop, frequently consulting and collaborating on events across the country, with Super Bowl weekend showcasing an extensive array of talent across these genres from Tim McGraw to G Eazy.

Among Turner’s most notable projects under the Relentless umbrella for national recognition, is the Goldrush Music Festival, PHXLIGHTS festival, Body Language, DUSK, Decadence AZ, and various concert series featuring internationally renowned artists, the house music sub-brand RBDeep, and partnerships with Universatile Music, Psyko Steve Presents, and more.

“We handpicked Relentless Beats to play a role in the development of our flagship event BetMGM West Fest, which will be held at Westgate Entertainment District during the weekend of the Big Game,” said Jessica Kubicki, director of marketing for YAM Properties. “We are thrilled to have experts on our side that understand the local market through their omni-channel approach in the music and entertainment industry.” - Jessica Kubicki, director of marketing for YAM Properties

"We have had the pleasure of partnering with Relentless Beats in recent years and it has been a huge success. This Super Bowl & WM Open Season, RB has been instrumental in helping us navigate bookings, ticketing, partnerships, and everything in between. They have a wealth of knowledge and expertise that has been invaluable to our organizations. We look forward to continuing our partnership and are excited to share a successful Big Game Week with them". - Jason Adler, Chief Development Officer, Riot Hospitality Group, Director of Operations, Spellbound Entertainment Group



ABOUT RELENTLESS BEATS

Born from the desire of founder Thomas Turner to bring underground music to Arizona, Relentless Beats has climbed the ranks to be recognized as one of the Southwest's most prolific independent promoters. From club shows to music festivals, Relentless Beats now produces over 400 events a year, featuring close to 500 unique artists in states that include Arizona, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, and Louisiana. Marquee events include Goldrush Music Festival, PHXLIGHTS, Body Language, DUSK, Decadence AZ, and several concert series featuring some of the globe's biggest acts. Turner’s partner in Relentless Beats is entertainment industry veteran Steve Kushnir, founder of 944 Magazine.

www.relentlessbeats.com

Turner also co-owns a record label with the artist BIJOU of which he manages. The label is called Do Not Duplicate Recordings (https://www.dndrecs.com/)

Adds Turner, “Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, AZ has presented some amazing opportunities for Relentless Beats including coordinating venue partnerships, talent acquisition, and marketing services for the most sought after events all over The Valley. We are involved in over 20 events right now in some capacity over the course of the Big Game Weekend.”

2023 Big Game Weekend Event Selects:

2/8 - Suits & Sneakers ft Rick Ross

Presented by: W Scottsdale in collaboration with Elevee Lifestyle

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/w-scottsdale/events/rick-ross-59825

2/9 - G-Eazy

Presented by: W Scottsdale & Pepsi Zero Sugar

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/w-scottsdale/events/g-eazy-59830

2/9 - Dillon Francis

Presented by: Cake Nightclub

Tickets:https://venues.tablelistpro.com/venues/cake-nightclub/events/26f824ebdd4ffffe?attributionId=c9006aa71d8424e6

2/9 - Pauly D

Presented by: Salt Tacos y Tequila

Venue: Salt: Tacos y Tequila - Westgate

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/rbsalt/events/dj-pauly-d-58858

2/9 - Tyga

Presented by: Maya & E11even Miami

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/tyga-59732

2/9 - Superzona Kick Off-Party ft Steve Aoki

Presented by: Talking Stick Resort / Salt

Featuring: Lost Kings

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/19005E2CC337399D

2/10 - Shaq’s Fun House

Presented by: Netspend, Medium Rare & Authentic

Featuring: Diplo, Snoop Dogg, DJ Diesel, & Miles O’Neal

Talking Stick Resort

Tickets: https://shaqsfunhouse.com/

2/10 - Alesso

Presented by: Maya Dayclub & E11even Miami

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/maya-e11even/events/alesso-59733

2/10 - Cardi B

Presented by: W Scottsdale powered by E11even Miami

Venue: W Scottsdale

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/w-scottsdale/events/cardi-b-59836

2/10 - Super Weird & Wonderful

Presented by: Relentless Beats

Venue: Sunbar

Tickets: https://tixr.com/e/60908

2/10 - Honeyluv Presented by: Relentless Beats

Venue: Darkstar

Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/relentlessbeats/events/honeyluv-58282

2/10 - West Fest ft Marshmello

Presented by: BetMGM

Venue: Westgate

Plus Many More.