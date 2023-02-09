The Corporate Counsel Women of Color Answers Clarion Call to Bring Diversity and Inclusion to the Workplace

Laurie N. Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Counsel Women of Color, the brainchild of visionary Laurie Robinson-Haden, is paving the way for diversity and inclusion in corporate America. The savvy businesswoman and chief legal officer with a heart for change founded CCWC with ten members in 2004; nearly 20 years later, the non-profit has members around the globe.

The CCWC organization boasts more than 5,000 active members spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. These talented in-house women attorneys of color are changing the legal landscape by representing 900 law firms worldwide. Conferences are held in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and the nation's capital.

Mrs. Robinson-Haden's strategic planning and magnetic personality have drawn thousands of attendees and A-list celebrities to annual empowering events. Headliners like Grammy winner Common, supermodel Beverly Johnson, Shark Tank superstar Daymond John and Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard have graced her stages throughout the years. Laurie creates top-notch happenings throughout the year to encourage and empower attendees. Annual events include the Career Strategies Conference, the Law Firm Associates Career Strategies Conference, the Women of Color Entrepreneurs Conference, and the Men of Color Entrepreneurs Conference.

As pioneers of diversity, equity, and inclusion in this space, members continue to redefine the old boys club to include women and minorities. The CCWC provides:

* Empowering events with educational programming

* Continuing legal and academic credits

* Job opportunities to help women of color advance in their careers

* A safe space for networking and mentoring

* Career and life strategies to combat and navigate systemic racism and institutional barriers

CCWC is making an impact while garnering corporate sponsorship from Fortune 500 companies such as insurance giant Allstate and financial industry juggernauts JP Morgan Chase, Mastercard, and American Express. Mrs. Robinson-Haden, a graduate of Yale School of Management, Indiana University Mauer School of Law, and North Carolina Central University knows from experience the value of corporate partnerships. She uses these connections to further the call for diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Laurie's reach spans building the community with virtual and in-person events such as Business Development Programs, Women of Color Business Grants, and Business Mentors. The award-winning attorney is driven to ensure all women of color business owners stay abreast of new developments and the latest technologies that impact their industries. In addition, these sessions help emerging business leaders learn how to increase revenue while building a recognizable brand.

For more information, contact Laurie N. Robinson Haden at Laurie@ccwomenofcolor.org or log on to www.ccwomenofcolor.org.