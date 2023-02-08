Data Facts Continues Commitment to Security with Successful Completion of SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides reasonable assurance to users about the suitability of the design of the company’s controls placed into operation along with their operating effectiveness against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.

Since its inception, Data Facts has committed to maintaining data security practices for its clients who rely on them to provide reliable background screening.

“We believe that having a SOC Report gives us a competitive advantage,” said Johnna Leeds, Sr. Vice President of Compliance with Data Facts. “Keeping all personally identifiable information secure is crucial to our business practices, clients, and vendors. It is imperative to protect the data in our care. The SOC 2 report validates our commitment to service excellence, accountability, and high ethical and operational standards.”

Data Facts chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

“Working with 360 Advanced is easy,” Leeds said. “They help guide us through the process and are quick to answer any questions.”

Other 360 Advanced cybersecurity and compliance offerings include Managed Compliance, HITRUST, Penetration Testing, and Risk Assessments.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include Managed Compliance, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more, visit 360advanced.com. For more information on compliance solutions, please contact Patrick Tolliver at ptolliver@360advanced.com.