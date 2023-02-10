With its Comprehensive Business Coaching Services, ChannelDoubler Helps Greek Businesses Achieve Their Full Potential
A Much Needed Small/Medium Business Coaching Services Offering.UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the moment, we’re living in a challenging environment of constant pressure and unpredictable events. The market is in turmoil, and problems are becoming a thing of everyday nature. Yes, not all downsides are due to external conditions. Many “hiccups” result from a troublesome internal operation or people’s inadequacies.
Many businesses face problems because their owners or executives do not know how to deal with them. Or because they think that they take care of everything without any specialized support from experts.
Christos Vasilopoulos, the founder of ChannelDoubler and an accredited business coach, has a solid knowledge and understanding of the Greek business ecosystem. He easily recognizes the wrong steps taken by Greek companies that prevent them from prospering. With the new business coaching services ChannelDoubler offers, he helps businesses and executives set their goals and achieve them in an organized and structured manner.
Improved Time Management, Boosted Business Results and Better Communication
The premium coaching services of ChannelDoubler aim at helping owners and executives to:
- Achieve their personal and business goals. By providing a fresh perspective as an outsider who is not directly involved with the company, Christos can help clients set specific goals, create a solid plan, and stick to it until objectives are met.
- Improve their productivity. The feeling of constant exhaustion is very common. ChannelDoubler helps companies and their teams manage their time more efficiently so their better allocate tasks to their colleagues and focus on what’s important. That way, there is a boost of productivity and achievement.
- Improve their decision-making skills. Many companies face problems because their people fail to take the right decisions on time. Christos can assist them in making fast and effective decisions that take their business a step further.
- Improve their communication. Communication is critical to every business, regardless of line or size. With ChannelDoubler’s business coaching sessions, people learn how to communicate more efficiently with their employees, associates and clients.
ChannelDoubler’s Array of Business Coaching Types
People are different, and so are individual needs. Here are some sectors where ChannelDoubler offers valuable guidance to drive results:
• Family business coaching: The family business is a predominant company model in the Greek-speaking world (Greece and Cyprus). However, when family ties mingle with business goals, the going gets tough in many cases. Family business coaching helps family members understand how to deploy their unique skills in distinct roles for a smooth operation.
• Marketing coaching: A coaching service destined to marketing teams who want to develop strategies and create campaigns generating sales or leads.
• Executive coaching: With this type of coaching or with group coaching, executives invest in their upskilling to better manage teams and connect with them fruitfully for actual results (high-performance management).
About Christos Vasilopoulos and ChannelDoubler
Christos Vasilopoulos, the founder and CEO of ChannelDoubler, is a web design/digital marketing guru with extensive experience spanning the last 20 years. Since the beginning of the ‘2000s, Christos and the ChannelDoubler team have helped clients from all lines of business establish their E-presence and stand out in the digital world.
With so much experience gathered, it was only natural for Christos to take the next step and pursue coaching studies at the prestigious International Coaching Federation (ICF). Now an ICF-accredited business coach, he helps companies and executives discover their true potential.
