Christos Vasilopoulos, Deep Transformational Coach, Launches His New Venture Offering Unique Meditative Coaching
With 25 years of working with companies in digital marketing and business development, plus training with ICA, C.C.A offers business and life coaching.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 25 years of work experience, which includes working with companies in digital marketing, 17 years of business development, and training through the International Coach Academy, Vasilopoulos is excited to offer his meditative coaching through Christos Vasilopoulos Coaching. He is active with trekking, hiking, meditation, Crossfit, and all things outdoors, which boosts his understanding of wellness and achievements.
His desire to work with businesses and people by sharing his Mindful Transformational Coaching combines life experience in several disciplines. Vasilopoulos became interested in the connection between mind and body to promote improved mental and physical stamina and truly grasp life's meaning.
As shared by colleagues, Vasilopoulos offers "A fantastic set of coaching services from an experienced business professional who understands the daily "pain" of executives and business owners."
His life experiences, combined with transitional work for digital businesses and a career in digital marketing, led to his desire to offer a unique business method and one-on-one life coaching. Vasilopoulos has a long resume of skills that provide insight into managing business and navigating life.
> Business development
> Business consulting
> Problem-solving skills
> Analytical approach to solutions
> Technical skills for business intelligence and processes automation
> Keen communication skills
> Training with the International Coach Academy
While running his three diverse businesses, Vasilopoulos gained insight and understanding of the struggles of managing a business. The turmoil of growth and scalability coupled with the pains of being an owner or executive requires skills inside and out. Physical stamina, mindset, organization, business, and life structure are part of a mind and body ready to go further.
For businesses, Vasilopoulos offers executive coaching to help upper management leaders find and increase their skills and strengths. The work is meant to create a mindset ready to lead and run their organizations effectively, obtaining steady growth and success. Through self-discovery, business executives identify their goals and how to make them happen. Companies can also use provided business coaching services (including group coaching and team coaching) to enable their team to envision management's goals.
Life coaching allows clients to dig deep into their actions and desires to identify what they want to do and how to make it happen. Clients are helped to change their perspectives and let go of their judgment. That allows them to reveal and use the wisdom they already have. Once they explore their true selves, the doors open for creative and mindful solutions to meet their intended goals.
Through the services of Christos Vasilopoulos Coaching, business owners and individuals can truly discover who they are and what they want from life by removing obstacles and limitations. As they become free of perceived roadblocks, clients find the clarity and power to move ahead with their goals and plans. Vasilopoulos calls his Mindful Transformational Coaching "Break-Free Conversational Meditation."
Contact Christos Vasilopoulos for a no-cost 30-minute discovery meeting and allow yourself to reveal what may be holding you back and how to take that first step to free your mind and realize the growth you envision for your business and personal life.
