Vasilios Gemistos – Relocation and Moving Services in Greece
Are you moving? You’re in good hands. Gemistos Movers is a professional moving company in Greece, based in Athens and Thessaloniki.ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boasting an experience spanning more than six decades, we have been helping people and companies get to the next destination of their lives. In a seamless and stress-free way.
Our expert moving services in Greece cover the entirety of the Athens and Thessaloniki metropolitan areas and relocation to/from every possible corner of the country. In addition, we offer our expertise in international moves –with our privately-owned trucks or via our extensive network of partners– for all major European destinations, such as the UK, France, Germany, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and more.
Our company’s ethos is centered around absolute customer satisfaction. Testimonials by happy returning clients are our most significant legacy and an asset that makes us stand out. Excellent service across the board has been the driving force behind our prominence and growth for more than 60 years.
Moving the Gemistos Way
Our collaboration starts with a free of charge, non-binding quote. Upon arrangement, our skilled and highly trained staff can visit your house or corporate premises and prepare an offer based on the surface of your space, the floor you are on, the transport distance, the package of services you will choose, etc.
Our services are reliable, punctual, and detail-oriented, yet nothing short of affordable. We have adapted our pricing to the challenges of the times we are going through. Plus, we provide special discounts to people with disabilities, students, teachers, and military personnel.
On the day of the move, we come to your house early. We are there to assist you, guide you, and show you how you can save time and trouble for a comfortable relocation.
We are perfectly aware that the things you take with you when you relocate to a new house or place are of value to you. So, we use the best and most secure packaging and wrapping materials for your belongings. Depending on your needs and budget, we can pack only your heavy or bulky furniture or appliances, such as beds, refrigerators, washing machines, etc., or include all your small items in the process, like clothes, decorative pieces, and dishes and plates. The decision is up to you.
Furthermore, our lifting machines can reach up to the 10th floor of a building, securing a comfortable and safe loading onto our trucks.
In most cases, moving is a stressful situation for everyone. It doesn’t have to be, though. Get in touch with Gemistos Movers for a relaxed, worry-free transition to your new place of residence or business.
About the company
The story of Gemistos Movers starts back in the year 1953 in Piraeus, Greece. During its first years of operation, the company focused on national transport activities, contributing to the large-scale works that were taking place during that era.
In the 70s, the company shifted towards heavy urban transport, while from 1992 onwards, it turned the spotlight on relocation and moving services.
Today, it is a nationally renowned moving company in Greece, serving happy customers all across the country and the European continent.
Vasileios Gemistos
Gemistos Movers
+30 697 250 5656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook