See Ozark music duo Shortleaf perform live March 3 at MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center invites you to discover nature through music. The nature center will present a special concert by the band Shortleaf, featuring Mike and Tenley Fraser on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. The performance promises an enjoyable mix of entertainment and education suitable for the whole family.

Fraser, an accomplished Ozark fiddler, and wife, Tenley, specialize in performing traditional music of the Ozarks. Honoring a long-time heritage of music and storytelling, the duo uses tales of Ozark history and Scots-Irish culture to create an engaging blend of songs and spoken word. The Scots-Irish people settled in the hardscrabble Ozarks after migrating west from the Appalachian country, and gave the region much of its unique character.

The Frasers began working together as members of the Shortleaf band in 2006. Fraser plays fiddle, guitar, mandolin, mouthbow, harmonica, and autoharp. Tenley performs on keyboard, guitar, fiddle, spoons, bodhran, and vocals.

The concert is free and open to the public. However, space is limited, and advanced registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ym.

Fraser’s fiddle playing has been featured on two albums produced by MDC, including Voices of the Hills, a Journey to Shannon County and Fiddles and Forests. The duo will be selling and signing CDs on the evening of the performance.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.