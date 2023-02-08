SINGER-SONGWRITER KATE BOYTEK NAMED AMBASSADOR FOR CITY OF CHARLESTON, WV
Kate is authentic, talented, and hard-working. Those qualities represent our city and its people, so she's a perfect ambassador.”CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Boytek, one of West Virginia’s best-known musical exports and country music’s fasting rising stars, has been named as an official Ambassador for the City of Charleston, WV.
— Tim Brady, CEO of the Charleston, WV Convention and Visitors Bureau
Tim Brady, Chief Executive Officer of the Charleston, WV Convention and Visitors Bureau made the announcement today.
“Our mission is to tell Charleston's story. And what better way to do that than by partnering with such an amazing storyteller as Kate Boytek. Kate is authentic, talented, and hard-working. Those qualities represent our city and its people, so she's a perfect ambassador. As Kate continues to grow her audience and succeed in her career it's a privilege to associate our brand with hers.”
Boytek and her team are already partnering with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau on several initiatives. Kate has appeared in the 2022 Charleston Christmas Parade and headlined the official after-parade concert at Sam’s Uptown Cafe, held the release party for her debut single “Hell or High Water” at the Fife Street Brewing Company, and will be shooting her first-ever music video for her new song "Anywhere" using the city as a backdrop in the spring. Kate performed free outdoor concerts on the Levee stage in 2022 and is tentatively scheduled to return to Charleston for a major concert appearance in 2023.
“Being asked to be an Ambassador of Charleston, WV was definitely one of those "pinch me" moments. Charleston isn't just the capital of my home state, to me it's so much more. It's where I've had some of my favorite childhood memories and now that I'm a mom it's the place I'm able to bring my children to make memories of their own. Charleston is built on growth, community, and kindness. I'm honored to have been presented the privilege to represent the city that helped build me,” added Boytek.
Kate is currently featured on the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website as an official Ambassador for the city at https://charlestonwv.com/our-hometown-country-singer/
