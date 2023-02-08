A Story of War, Love, and Mentorship:’The Tiger in Us’ in Development

“The Tiger in Us” explores war, love, & mentorship through the true story of Coach Tom Saylor balancing his role as a mentor, coach, and father.

ST, ANGOLA, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This movie is an inspirational story of love, war, and mentorship all built on the rails of one high school coach’s quest and a heartwarming triumphant process to build men through the winningest football win streak the nation ever knew. The coach was not only imparting wisdom to his team but also preparing them for the oncoming military draft and the duty of fighting in Vietnam. Through their journey together, the team gained insight into the power of sacrifice, shouldering responsibility, and cherishing love without condition.

“The Tiger in Us” is not only a story about a football coach and his team, but it is also a touching and heartfelt father and son-love story. The story is told from the perspective of Tom Saylor’s son, Todd. Through Todd’s eyes, the audience is able to see the impact that Coach Saylor’s coaching and teachings have on his players, as well as the challenges that he faces in his own life. The film explores the relationship between Tom and Todd, showing how Tom tries to connect with his son and how Todd processes his own feelings towards his father. By telling the story through Todd’s eyes, the film highlights the emotional journey of both the father and son and the impact that Coach Saylor’s life and teachings have had on his family.

As the season unfolds, the pressure mounts on the team to keep their impressive winning streak going, while also contending with the looming threat of the draft. This creates an emotionally charged atmosphere as the boys come to grips with the gravity of their situation, and learn the valuable lessons their coach teaches. Tom served as a role model to many of the boys, so he answers the call to father the fatherless. Tom was an exemplary figure to many of the boys, so when the opportunity arose to take on the role of father to the fatherless, he answered the call without hesitation.

Beyond his role as a coach, Tom focused on developing strong, resilient young men for the Vietnam War, using football to instill values such as teamwork, leadership, and perseverance. He aimed to provide his players with a sense of purpose and courage, and his dedication to character development had a lasting impression on their lives, earning him the title of “Builder of Men.” As the team faces its toughest opponents yet, Saylor’s own personal struggles come to a head when his young son, 10-year-old Todd Saylor approaches him with a question that will change his life—forever.

Tom’s unwavering commitment to his team and his love for his son highlight the importance of loyalty, respect, and unconditional love. Despite the odds stacked against them, the team is able to find courage in the face of adversity, which carries them through their toughest battles. This moving film captivates the audience by highlighting the significance of strong role models in the lives of young men.

Todd Saylor, the son of the main character and the film’s producer, is excited to bring this story to life. He said “My father’s story is an inspiration to all generations, not only the ones who lived during the Vietnam War era.” It’s important to tell the story of boys needing strong men in their lives, especially at a time when so many boys grow up without a father figure. This film will provide a fresh and original perspective on the genre and has the potential to resonate deeply with audiences who are looking for something more meaningful and impactful.

The film will be a celebration of men who take responsibility for their actions, step up and become role models in the lives of young boys. “It will also be a reminder that our society needs more men like this if we want to see a change in our youth culture. It is a story of transformation and a reminder we have to overcome adversity. Ultimately, this film is about the innate humanity that binds us all, the courage to face our fears, and the strength to move forward, no matter what.” Todd added.

The film is in the development phase and is currently seeking funding from investors. The team behind the film is confident that the story’s powerful themes and emotional depth will make it a success both critically and commercially. The film has attracted some creditable names like William Mcconnell, who has been involved in many successful titles during his careers such as Ace Ventura Pet Detective, G.I. Jane, Any Given Sunday, and Days of Thunder.

The film has drawn the attention of renowned figures in the sports industry, including Darrin Grey, a renowned speaker on Strategic Philanthropy, Fatherhood, Mentoring, and Leadership. Darrin has co-authored the book The Jersey Effect, Beyond the World Championship, with a Foreword by Tony Dungy, further driving the film’s success.

The film is projected to be filmed in Angola Indiana and Hudson Michigan where most of the families of the players resided. The film will bring together a multigenerational cast of actors and actresses to recreate the powerful story. The production team is currently in the process of securing additional funding and exploring new partnerships with organizations that share the film’s mission of inspiring men to become better fathers and role models. The team is determined to make this film a success and show the world the power of a true story.

