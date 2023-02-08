Acclaimed Musician & AI Expert Martin Clancy Releases New Book “Artificial Intelligence and Music Ecosystem”
Music is always an instructive case study on the impact of new technology, and AI is no exception.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Martin Clancy, a founder of Irish rock band In Tua Nua and an expert in artificial intelligence (AI) and music, has released his first book, “Artificial Intelligence and Music Ecosystem,” which is now available for purchase through publisher Routledge’s website. The book explores the benefits and risks of generative AI in music and offers ideas for using AI as a tool for artistic growth while also addressing ethical and intellectual property concerns.
“There is so much to be gained from this book and from the concepts it explores, and Clancy is an excellent guide.” – The Irish Times
“Artificial Intelligence and Music Ecosystem” explores the impact of technologies such as AI, the internet of things (IoT), search engines, and facial recognition on the music industry and presents AI in music as a model for other creative industries. The book also presents pathways for artists to use AI to enhance their creativity and proposes a roadmap to balance the benefits and mitigate ethical issues. Dr. Clancy has written chapters on law, ethics, and philosophy, and the book also includes contributions from experts such as Jacques Attali (economic advisor to former French Presidents François Mitterrand and Nicolas Sarkozy), Scott Cohen (co-founder of The Orchard), and AI musician Holly Herndon (TED Talks).
"Music is always an instructive case study on the impact of new technology, and AI is no exception," said Dr. Clancy. "It's especially important because AI is an exponential technology, meaning that there will come a moment where it explodes into the mainstream and becomes pivotal to everything we do. This book seeks to determine exactly where we are in that process so that we can be prepared for that moment, which is coming sooner than many of us think.”
Dr. Clancy is a leading expert in the field of AI and music, with a diverse background as Founder Chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) Global AI Ethics Arts Committee, an Irish Research Council (IRC) Research Fellow at Trinity College Dublin, manager of Irish singer Jack Lukeman, and a Certified Ableton 11 Live Trainer. His advocacy for the ethical use of AI in music has earned him speaking engagements at the UN, G20, OCED, and EU. His recently completed PhD on the “Financial and Ethical Implications of Music Generated by AI” solidifies his position as a thought leader in this field.
