Drug-Free Pain-Relief Practitioner Marks 10th Year of Chiropractic Office in New Jersey
Renowned chiropractor Dr. Frank J. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino’s 32-year-old namesake practice, Mandarino Chiropractic PC, serves patients in New YorkSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking the 10th anniversary of his New Jersey practice: New Jersey Sports Chiropractic. Mandarino Chiropractic PC, Dr. Mandarino’s 32-year-old namesake practice, serves patients in the Long Island village of New Hyde Park and the New York City boroughs of Staten Island, Brooklyn and Bronx.
Initially launched in Englishtown, N.J., Dr. Mandarino’s office in the Garden State is today located at 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 0775, where he officiates as one of the region’s most experienced practitioners of breakthrough pain-relief treatments and drug-free therapies.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s five offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688), and 414 Jericho Turnpike, , NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
