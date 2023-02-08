Drug-Free Pain-Relief Practitioner Marks 10th Year of Chiropractic Office in New Jersey

utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.

Renowned chiropractor Dr. Frank J. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.

New Jersey Sports Chiropractic is located in Morganville, New Jersey

New Jersey Sports Chiropractic is located in Morganville, New Jersey

Mandarino Chiropractic serves patients in the Long Island village of New Hyde Park and the New York City boroughs of Staten Island, Brooklyn and Bronx.

Mandarino Chiropractic serves patients in the Long Island village of New Hyde Park and the New York City boroughs of Staten Island, Brooklyn and Bronx.

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino’s 32-year-old namesake practice, Mandarino Chiropractic PC, serves patients in New York

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking the 10th anniversary of his New Jersey practice: New Jersey Sports Chiropractic. Mandarino Chiropractic PC, Dr. Mandarino’s 32-year-old namesake practice, serves patients in the Long Island village of New Hyde Park and the New York City boroughs of Staten Island, Brooklyn and Bronx.

Initially launched in Englishtown, N.J., Dr. Mandarino’s office in the Garden State is today located at 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 0775, where he officiates as one of the region’s most experienced practitioners of breakthrough pain-relief treatments and drug-free therapies.

Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.

Dr. Mandarino’s five offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688), and 414 Jericho Turnpike, , NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654).

On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com

Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here

You just read:

Drug-Free Pain-Relief Practitioner Marks 10th Year of Chiropractic Office in New Jersey

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
Company/Organization
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
1150 South Ave. -- suite 303
Staten Island, New York, 10314
United States
+1 917-715-8761
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Relevant Public Relations LLC is a New York City multimedia public relations/marketing and commercial copywriting company. Our solid reputation is backed by a track record of successfully guiding businesses, professional practices and organizations of all sizes to greater heights.

Relevant Public Relations LLC

More From This Author
Drug-Free Pain-Relief Practitioner Marks 10th Year of Chiropractic Office in New Jersey
Staten Island Board of Realtors® Inducts 60th President In Group’s 108-Year History
Try Hard Fitness Opens New Staten Island Location
View All Stories From This Author