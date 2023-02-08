DoSomething.org Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members to its Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grace Ko Chau and Roselinde Torres to its board of directors. The announcement comes on the heels of the organization’s recent launch of ‘Fueling the Future,’ its three year strategic plan.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I’m delighted to welcome these leaders as fellow board members,” said DoSomething Board Chair, John Faucher. “Grace and Roselinde join us at an important inflection point in the organization’s history. With their impressive backgrounds, belief in our overall work, and understanding of a board’s fiduciary and fundraising responsibilities, we’re thrilled to have their incredible leadership on the board”
DoSomething’s Board of Directors is composed of individuals from the academic, business, law, and nonprofit sectors. To mirror the organization’s strategic priorities, the diversity of the Board provides counsel and guidance to ensure DoSomething’s goals and responsibilities are met.
Grace Ko Chau is a marketing expert with nearly twenty years of experience at established and high growth companies. Grace has led consumer and business marketing organizations, directly managed marketing functions across brand, product marketing, growth marketing, and operations, and has played critical leadership roles supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Grace’s portfolio includes her time at Facebook and Lyft, prior to joining Discord as the Vice President of Communities Marketing in September 2022.
“I believe empowering youth to make a positive impact in their community has a positive butterfly effect on their leadership, achievement, and service to others throughout their life,” said Chau. “I’m thrilled to serve on the board of DoSomething to support the mission and organization in fueling the next generation of changemakers.”
Roselinde Torres is a Trustee of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and currently serves as WCS Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Roselinde synthesized her decades of work on leadership and organizational change in the private, public, and non-profit sectors into a TED talk that has 6M+ views. She retired from the Boston Consulting Group as a senior leader in the People and Organization Practice Area and served as the first global head of BCG’s leadership development practice. She founded BCG’s CEO Advisory business having advised over 300 CEOs across industry sectors and markets. Roselinde received the Woman Leaders in Consulting Award from Consulting Magazine for exceptional leadership within the firm and industry and for her expertise on the topic of Leadership. She was also inducted into the Hispanic Scholarship Fund Alumni Hall of Fame (AHOF).
“DoSomething equips young people with the tools to be transformative next generation leaders,” said Torres. “I am honored to join this uplifting community committing their talents and resources to realize DoSomething’s vital mission for a better society–today and in the future.”
Grace and Roselinde have a strong understanding of both the challenges and successes of the non-profit and corporate sectors, positioning them to successfully support the DoSomething board and mission. In its thirtieth year, the growing board’s leadership unifies the organization's commitment to fuel young people to change the world and meets the needs of new generations of activists, volunteers, and young leaders coming of age amidst sizable societal change.
“I’m honored to welcome Grace and Roselinde to the board, and I look forward to working alongside and learning from them,” said DoSomething CEO, DeNora Getachew. “Between 2020 and 2024, nearly 17 million young people will become eligible to vote–a vital part of their civic engagement journey. As we implement our new strategic direction, having leaders who understand our mission and work and come prepared with a wealth of knowledge to execute it, remains crucial to our success in helping young people create an accessible, inclusive, and representative society.”
To learn more about DoSomething.org, its Board of Directors, and new strategic direction, visit www.dosomething.org.
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the national hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 5 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 360,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
