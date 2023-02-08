Children’s Mental Health Week: What Parents Need to Know about Psychological Screening
So called experts would have you believe that approximately 20 percent of children suffer from some form of mental illness yet these same “experts” are still promoting the false chemical imbalance theory.
Trends of increased screenings leading to drugs are a concern because so little is known about the long- or short-term effects of the prescribed drugs on a child’s developing brain.
We’ve got to stop acknowledging psychiatry as the authority. Their results do not support or defend that position and we, especially parents, must stand up and demand real help for those in crisis.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This February, during Children’s Mental Health Week, when industry attention and advertising is focused on children, parents should take a moment to examine what is actually happening in our schools to solicit potential new patients through mental health screening. [1]
— Diane Stein, CCHR Florida
However, if you still believe such experts, then screening kids for mental illness seems reasonable. To not do so may appear heartless.
But are the statistics accurate? Not according to Diane Stein, president of the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a psychiatric watchdog organization whose purpose it is to investigate and expose abuse in the mental health industry. “In many cases,” says Stein, “psychiatric screenings are designed to cast a wide net to capture as many children as possible. Youth who are just experiencing the tribulations of being children, are often erroneously identified as having a mental disorder.” [3]
“Once they are in this loop,” continues Stein, “labeled or diagnosed with a mental disorder, then they are often subjected to whatever dangerous solutions the psychiatric authorities recommend. Witness the 8.5 million children in this country who are drugged based on the labels they have been given.” [4]
In an article titled, “9 Serious Concerns about Depression Screening for Youth” the efficacy of screening children for depression is brought into question. One of the liabilities brought to light by this article is the lack of research on whether screenings actually lead to better outcomes. Without evidence that children and teens benefit from the screenings it must be asked, who does benefit? The answer is pharmaceutical companies and the psychiatric community. [5]
“If there were actually workable solutions,” says CCHR’s Stein, “then a child or individual’s mental condition would improve, leaving them happier, more in control of their own emotions, and less troublesome to themselves and others. But that is not the case. Psychiatry’s solutions are, at best, unworkable and at worst dangerous or debilitating. Add to that the fact that reasons such as food allergies, study difficulties, a troubled home life or a host of other legitimate causes are masked or not explored.”
Trends of increased screenings leading to drugs are a concern because so little is known about the long- or short-term effects of the prescribed drugs on a child’s developing brain, whether taken alone or in combination. In addition, most of the prescribing is "off-label," meaning, essentially, unlicensed and with unproven efficacy and safety. [6]
“We’ve got to stop acknowledging psychiatry as the authority,” says Stein. “Their results do not support or defend that position and we, especially parents, must stand up and demand real help for those in crisis.”
CCHR invites you to explore this topic further by visiting their offices at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater where can obtain more information on alternative treatments as well information on what you, as a parent, can do to keep your children safe from psychiatric screening.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
