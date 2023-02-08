Turnkey Selected For Bob Scott’s VAR Stars 2022
ST CHARLES, MISSOURI, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnkey Technologies has been selected as a member of Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2022, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.
— Bob Scott
Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of sizes and many different software publishers of accounting software.
“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.
About Turnkey Technologies:
Turnkey Technologies has empowered B2B, mid-sized, and enterprise organizations to optimize their data and processes to achieve more, in less time, with less expense, for over 27 years. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we turn our magic using Microsoft technologies, our singular focus. We support Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance & Operations, CRM, and more with a dedicated and trained professional team in all things Microsoft. Visit our site to learn more.
About Bob Scott:
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.
Chuck Coxhead
Turnkey Technologies
+1 636-206-4191
