Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. Acquires Marysville, Ohio based Alpha Container

Marysville acquisition expands Larsen Packaging Products manufacturing and delivery capabilities into Ohio and Pennsylvania

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. has expanded its operations into Ohio! Extending its scope beyond Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Kentucky, Larsen Packaging Products recently acquired Alpha Container in Marysville, Ohio. Alpha Container is a manufacturer and distributor of corrugated products and packaging supplies and has been in business since 1980. Structurally, the former owner and its employees will continue to operate under the Alpha Container name, as a part of Larsen Packaging Products. Alpha Container currently provides products and services to customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. This acquisition extends Larsen Packaging Products’ ability to provide custom corrugated products and packaging supplies to customers throughout the Midwest.

Bill Larsen, company president & CEO adds “We look forward to the talent and resources this new location brings to the Larsen family. It’s just another step in our company’s desire to provide additional capabilities and inventory to existing and prospective customers’ needs. As a manufacturer, distributor, and packaging solution provider, Larsen is constantly looking for ways to complement our design-to-delivery spectrum of services. The acquisition of Alpha Container is a prime example of this commitment.”

About Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Charles, IL, Larsen Packaging Products is a $27-million custom corrugated manufacturing company selling a full line of some 30,000 packaging supply items while maintaining an on-hand inventory of 5,000 stock and custom products. The company operates out of four locations: its 103,000 sf distribution and manufacturing headquarters, a 35,000 sf site in Evansville, a 20,000 sf off-site warehouse, and now, the 40,000 sf facility in Marysville. Larsen Packaging Products employs over 100 employees at its various manufacturing and distribution facilities. Larsen Packaging specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of custom corrugated products, packaging supplies, and packaging equipment through various channels. You may visit them online at www.waybeyondthebox.com.