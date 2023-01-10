Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,672 in the last 365 days.

Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. Hires Danny Thomas to Lead Its National Packaging Sales

Danny Thomas hired at Larsen Packaging Products Inc.

Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. has named Danny Thomas the first National Sales Manager in its history.

Danny’s passion for excellence, his experience leading national sales efforts, and his ability to problem solve on behalf of his clients, make him a tremendous addition to our organization.”
— Bill Larsen

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larsen Packaging Products, Inc., a $27-million custom corrugated manufacturing company and distributor of stock packaging boxes and supplies, has named Danny Thomas its first National Sales Manager. Thomas brings experience in sales, marketing, and merchandising, on a national level, having served in similar posts for Sears, Whirlpool Corporation, and most recently, CSC ServiceWorks.

Throughout his 30 years in sales, Danny Thomas has consistently helped his employers grow market share while increasing their annual revenue. Thomas believes the key to this success is simple: “Great client relationships can only take place when you listen to your customer well and seek to understand their business and the pain points they encounter daily. I’m excited about this opportunity at Larsen; the culture here is incredible and the team’s commitment to serving customers is second to none.”

Bill Larsen, the president & CEO adds “We welcome Danny to lead our growing sales team. Danny’s passion for excellence, his experience leading national sales efforts, and his ability to problem solve on behalf of his clients, make him a tremendous addition to our organization.”

About Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Charles, IL, Larsen Packaging Products is a $27-million custom corrugated manufacturing company selling a full line of some 30,000 packaging supply items while maintaining an on-hand inventory of 5,000 stock and custom products. The company operates out of three locations: its 103,000-sf distribution and manufacturing headquarters, a 35,000 + sf site in Evansville, and a 20,000 sf off-site warehouse. Of the 95 fulltime employees, 25 are devoted to the corrugated production floor where they oversee an annual output of 180 million square feet. Larsen Packaging specializes in manufacturing e-commerce boxes, display packaging, and all packaging products utilizing folding, gluing, taping (sesame/tear tapes, etc), printing, and quick assembly auto-bottom boxes, too.

Bill Larsen
Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.
+1 630-384-1130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. Hires Danny Thomas to Lead Its National Packaging Sales

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.