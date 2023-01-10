Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. Hires Danny Thomas to Lead Its National Packaging Sales

Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. has named Danny Thomas the first National Sales Manager in its history.

Danny’s passion for excellence, his experience leading national sales efforts, and his ability to problem solve on behalf of his clients, make him a tremendous addition to our organization.” — Bill Larsen

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larsen Packaging Products, Inc., a $27-million custom corrugated manufacturing company and distributor of stock packaging boxes and supplies, has named Danny Thomas its first National Sales Manager. Thomas brings experience in sales, marketing, and merchandising, on a national level, having served in similar posts for Sears, Whirlpool Corporation, and most recently, CSC ServiceWorks.

Throughout his 30 years in sales, Danny Thomas has consistently helped his employers grow market share while increasing their annual revenue. Thomas believes the key to this success is simple: “Great client relationships can only take place when you listen to your customer well and seek to understand their business and the pain points they encounter daily. I’m excited about this opportunity at Larsen; the culture here is incredible and the team’s commitment to serving customers is second to none.”

Bill Larsen, the president & CEO adds “We welcome Danny to lead our growing sales team. Danny’s passion for excellence, his experience leading national sales efforts, and his ability to problem solve on behalf of his clients, make him a tremendous addition to our organization.”

About Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Charles, IL, Larsen Packaging Products is a $27-million custom corrugated manufacturing company selling a full line of some 30,000 packaging supply items while maintaining an on-hand inventory of 5,000 stock and custom products. The company operates out of three locations: its 103,000-sf distribution and manufacturing headquarters, a 35,000 + sf site in Evansville, and a 20,000 sf off-site warehouse. Of the 95 fulltime employees, 25 are devoted to the corrugated production floor where they oversee an annual output of 180 million square feet. Larsen Packaging specializes in manufacturing e-commerce boxes, display packaging, and all packaging products utilizing folding, gluing, taping (sesame/tear tapes, etc), printing, and quick assembly auto-bottom boxes, too.