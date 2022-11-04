Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. Acquires Evansville-based Sisco Corporation

Evansville acquisition expands Larsen Packaging Products manufacturing and delivery capabilities in Indiana and Kentucky

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. is expanding into Indiana! Through its new Evansville location, Larsen Packaging Products, Inc. is creating more capacity to manufacture and deliver custom corrugated products. The Evansville location will also be stocking a full line of packaging products and shipping supplies. This move was created to offer customers in IN and KY access to a greater range of corrugated, packaging, and shipping products.

Bill Larsen, the president & CEO adds “We're excited at the synergies this new location brings...and will continue to stay one step ahead of our customers’ needs. As we have just learned through the pandemic, the added flexibility and capabilities that come from being a manufacturer, distributor, and perhaps most importantly, a packaging solution provider, can mean the difference of days, weeks, and even months, to our clients. And that’s not to mention the quality control benefit our design-to-delivery spectrum of services provides.”

About Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Charles, IL, Larsen Packaging Products is a $27-million custom corrugated manufacturing company selling a full line of some 30,000 packaging supply items while maintaining an on-hand inventory of 5,000 stock and custom products. The company operates out of three locations: its 103,000-sf distribution and manufacturing headquarters, a 35,000 +-sf site in Evansville, and a 20,000 sf off-site warehouse. Of the 95 full-time employees, 25 are devoted to the corrugated production floor where they oversee an annual output of 180 million square feet. Larsen Packaging specializes in manufacturing e-commerce boxes, display packaging, and all packaging products utilizing folding, gluing, taping (sesame/tear tapes, etc), printing, and quick assembly auto-bottom boxes, too.

