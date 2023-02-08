“GLASS HOUSE” MIAMI SHORES HITS THE MARKET FOR $5 MILLION

Shane M. Graber, Top Miami Real Estate Broker This architectural masterpiece features over 5,100 square feet of floating soaring roofs cantilevered above 3,600 square feet of interior spaces and multiple covered terraces.

Iconic Architecture, Expansive Space,Soaring Ceilings Showcase Tropical Modern Masterpiece, the Epitome of Luxurious Indoor-Outdoor Living

The Glass House is out of this world! Developers raise the bar in this highly desirable enclave to meet demands of discerning buyers,” said Shane Graber, listing broker of GRABER Realty Group.” — Shane M. Graber

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRABER Realty Group, one of the top independent real estate brokerages in Miami Dade County, today announced for sale the luxurious, newly constructed Glass House at 123 NE 99th Street in Miami Shores.

This spectacular four bedroom, four and a half-bath residence features dynamic, volumetric expansive interiors and floor- to- ceiling- glass- window walls that set this light and airy home apart from South Florida’s white box construction.

“The Glass House Miami Shores is out of this world! The Miami luxury market continues to blossom, especially in areas like Miami Shores, which is located just minutes from downtown Miami, and experiencing a renaissance of new development and home renovations.

Designers and developers are raising the bar in this highly desirable residential enclave to meet the demand of discerning new buyers flocking to the area,” said Shane Graber, listing broker of GRABER Realty Group.

The home was built, styled and expertly designed inside and out by developer Nicholas Brocherie, of Olivine Group Homes who was raised in Paris and moved to the US in 1996 as a competitive golfer. The architect of record is Denise Preschel of the highly acclaimed Preschel Bassan Studio. The architecturally distinctive home features lavish volumetric interiors including rare and refined European features such as French White Oak herringbone floors. They are complemented by floating walls, giving an exquisite airy feel to the grand living room with its 21 feet high ceilings, all flooded with natural light.

Flowing from there are a well-appointed chef’s kitchen featuring top of the line Miele appliances and expansive eat-in island with sink, pitt cooking system, beverage drawers, dishwasher drawers, panel counter depth refrigerator-freezer, and a vertical wine fridge. There is also separate media room and large pantry/laundry rooms. The main suite retreat has a walk-in closet, elegant, black leather quartzite walls which extend to the double vanities, soaking tub and large walk-in shower. All four bedrooms have ensuite baths, and three have direct access to the lush pool entertainment deck and outdoor gardens.

Indoor/Outdoor Living at its Finest

Just ten minutes from bustling downtown Miami, this residence boasts a tranquil and lavish outdoor escape. The Tulum-French Polynesian inspired oasis features an 18’X40’ infinity pool, custom privacy landscaping, covered terraces and kitchen with bar. Completing the resort-like sanctuary are a 2,800 square foot wrap-around terrace and hidden “speakeasy” garden to offer the ultimate venue for more intimate entertaining.

Relaxed luxury offerings continue with “smart house” automation system that controls lighting, window coverings, Sonos sound system, climate control and pool, plus a Tonal Gym and two-car air-conditioned garage.

The Restoration Hardware furniture is included. The art and décor are not. Additionally, a brand new 4-seat street legal Golf Cart is included as the ultimate housewarming gift.

This gorgeous newly constructed home in tony Miami Shores. The village of just over 12,000 residents is home to some of Miami’s most established families, and continues to attract the next generation of professionals, creative class, and entrepreneurs who value its beautiful tree-lined, manicured streets and its proximity to downtown Miami, the beaches, and several of the area’s most prestigious private schools.

“I wanted to create something truly unique— truly special—and different from the typical white box cube that we see all over South Florida,” said developer Nicholas Brocherie, whose firm collaborated with Latour Design to ensure the finest quality construction. “The Glass House Miami Shores is unlike any other home, with highly bespoke luxury finishes and indulgent yet simple flow and a truly seamless indoor-outdoor feel. It will set the standard for new development in the burgeoning Miami Shores market.”

