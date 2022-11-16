GRABER REALTY GROUP LAUNCHES SALES FOR IN-DEMAND NEW CONSTRUCTION MODERN LUXURY “THE BENNET” TOWNHOMES BY HABITUS

Shane M. Graber, Top Miami Real Estate Broker Luxe New Construction Townhomes where Palm Grove Meets The Magic City Innovation District Beautiful, Spacious Controlled-Access Entry Townhomes with Fabulous Finishes

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRABER Realty Group, one of the top independent real estate brokerages in Miami-Dade County, today launches pre-construction sales for The Bennet Townhomes by Habitus. These 15, spacious luxury modern townhomes just broke ground in the Historic Palm Grove neighborhood and is the first fee simple townhome community built in the MiMo (Miami Modern) area in more than 50 years.

“The Bennet Townhomes meet the demand homebuyers want--new construction, expansive space, high design aesthetic, hassle-free elegant living, great finishes, and fabulous outdoor space. 13 of the 15 units have their own rooftop terrace and summer kitchen and two feature balconies—all in a prime emerging location,” said Shane Graber, broker-owner of GRABER Realty Group.

The location was key, NE 5th avenue at NE 61st street in Historic Palm Grove, to be next to the upcoming Magic City Innovation District and the renowned MiMo District. MiMo, with its low-key, cool vibe, defining and hip Mid-Century Modern architecture, boutique hotels, great restaurants, grand parks, is near the water and bayfront Legion Park Farmers’ Market. Ideally located, The Bennet is just minutes from the Design District, Midtown, area beaches, the airport and downtown.

With private, controlled-access entry and small community-feel setting, The Bennet Townhomes are spacious and thoughtfully laid out. The two-bedroom homes are just under 1900 square feet, with 500 square foot rooftop terraces. All 15 Bennet Townhomes have three stories. Ground level includes a two-car garage and welcoming foyer. Level Two features living, dining, gourmet kitchen, one bedroom, and full bath. Level Three incorporates two bedrooms including the main en-suite retreat with walk-in closet and a second bedroom and full bath, plus laundry. Two units include all three bedrooms with all bedrooms on the second level. The exterior design is sleek, modern tropical that is both future-forward and reinforces the Mid-Century Modern architecture the area is known for internationally.

MIAMI AND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN-DEMAND

Miami remains the top domestic migration location in the US, according to real estate studies, and a favorite international relocation and investment venue. In addition, people want to live close to the excitement and comforts of city-living. “There’s very little new construction of this type in the area, especially with today’s high land prices and construction costs. This is the first new project of its kind in more than fifty years. These townhomes offer great value in the pre-construction phase at $600 a square foot and start at a pre-construction price of just over $1.1 million,” added Graber. The deposit structure is straight-forward and “easier” than traditional pre-construction: 10% at reservation, 10% at contract, 10% at top off and 70% at closing with expected completion in summer of 2023.

The Bennet Townhomes at Historic Palm Grove are developed by Habitus Capital. With more than ten years developing high quality projects in Mexico City, Habitus Capital has expanded to Miami to continue its integrated approach and successful track record of creating high quality property assets, through carefully selected site locations, high-designed architecture as well as value-driven investment plans.

Habitus Capital recently announced a new 40-unit hospitality project coming to Brickell called Sonder Brickell, and the developer also recently broke ground on Caliza Townhomes at Silver Grove, a community of six luxury townhomes in Silver Bluff, adjacent to Coconut Grove. Other projects are planned for Miami, Coconut Grove and downtown. “We are thrilled to expand our developments in the exciting Miami area,” said Mauricio Magana, Managing Partner, Habitus Capital. “Recently, we broke ground and opened sales for the Caliza luxury townhome project in ‘Silver Grove’—where Silver Bluff meets Coconut Grove-- and love being a part of the Miami scene. The Bennet Townhomes bring something new and exciting into one of Miami’s coolest neighborhoods."

