GRABER REALTY GROUP LAUNCHES SALES FOR RARE, IN-DEMAND NEW CONSTRUCTION MODERN LUXURY CALIZA TOWNHOMES AT “SILVER GROVE”

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRABER Realty Group, one of the top independent real estate brokerages in Miami-Dade County, today launches pre-construction sales for Caliza Townhomes at Silver Grove. These six, spacious luxury modern townhomes just broke ground in Miami’s Silver Bluff neighborhood near Coconut Grove, Coral Way, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami, the Metrorail and The Underline--Miami’s 10-mile linear park and urban trail.

“Caliza Townhomes meet the demand homebuyers are asking for--new construction, expansive space, high design aesthetic, hassle-free elegant living, great finishes, and fabulous outdoor space. Each unit has its own rooftop terrace and summer kitchen,” said Shane Graber, broker-owner of GRABER Realty Group. “The location was so specifically chosen for convenience at 2501 SW 27th Street in Miami’s Silver Bluff close to Coconut Grove, the developers have coined the term “Silver Grove” for the area. It fulfills the desire to live near restaurants, shops, and surrounding community amenities, yet at a price that is more attainable than traditional pricier Coconut Grove homes.”

With private, controlled-access entry and a small community-feel setting, Caliza Townhomes are spacious and thoughtfully laid out. The three-bedroom homes range from 2,021 square feet to 2,306 square feet, with rooftop terraces between 650 to 700 square feet.

All six Caliza Townhomes have three stories. Ground level includes a two-car garage, storage, laundry, and welcoming foyer. Level Two features living, office, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. Level Three incorporates three bedrooms including the main en-suite retreat with walk-in closet—all beneath a sophisticated rooftop terrace with summer kitchen.

The exterior is modern tropical with a soft, undulating “wavy” façade that harmonizes with the outdoor setting and evokes reminders of ocean waves close by. The color tones throughout the interior and exterior exude calm and a subdued warmth.

MIAMI AND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN-DEMAND

Miami remains the top domestic migration location in the US, according to real estate studies and a favorite international relocation and investment venue--with great desire to live close to the excitement and comforts of city-living.

“There’s very little new construction of this type in the area, especially with today’s high land prices and construction costs. These townhomes offer great value in the pre-construction phase at less than $600 a square foot and start at a pre-construction price of $1.1 million,” added Graber. The deposit structure is straight-forward and “easier” than traditional pre-construction: 10% at reservation, 10% at contract, 10% at top off and 70% at closing with expected completion in summer of 2023.

Caliza Townhomes at Silver Grove are developed by Habitus Capital, with more than ten years developing high quality projects in Mexico City. Habitus Capital has expanded to Miami to continue its integrated approach and successful track record of creating high quality property assets, through carefully selected site locations, high-designed architecture as well as value-driven investment plans. Habitus Capital plans other projects in the MiMo district of Miami, Coconut Grove and downtown. “We are excited to develop this group of projects in one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world,” said Mauricio Magana, Managing Partner, Habitus Capital.

For sales information about Caliza Townhomes at Silver Grove, contact GRABER Realty Group at 786-362-5672, reach out directly to Shane Graber at 305-606-220, and check online at CalizaTownhomes.com.

