2023 Sands China Macao International 10K to be held on 19 March

MACAU, February 8 - The 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, will be held on 19 March. Two race categories will be held, namely 10K and Fun Run (approximately 5km), with a total of 10,000 places available. Registration starts from 18 February for the 10K race and from 19 February for the Fun Run. A press conference was held today (8 February) by the Organizing Committee to announce the title sponsor of the event, as well as introducing the race details and registration arrangements.

Sands China Ltd. returns as the title sponsor

At the press conference, the Organizing Committee announced that Sands China Ltd. returns as the title sponsor for this year’s Macao International 10K. Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., presented a cheque of sponsorship amount of 8 million patacas to Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau. The press conference was also attended by: Vice President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, Mr. Chan Pou Sin; Vice-Presidents of the Sports Bureau, Mr. Allen Lau Cho Un and Ms. Christine Lam Lin Kio; and members of the Sports Committee.

Registration open to public from 18 and 19 February

The Fun Run race will start at 7 a.m. and the 10K race at 7:30 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K course runs along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and Sai Van Bridge, with the finish located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium. 7,000 places are available for the 10K race and 3,000 for the Fun Run. Registration for the two categories will commence on two different days, with registration starting for the 10K starting at 9 a.m. on 18 February (Saturday) and for the Fun Run category at 9 a.m. on 19 February (Sunday).

In line with e-governance development as promoted by the Macao SAR Government, would-be participants may register at the event’s official website www.macao10k.com, or via the newly-implemented method of ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app.

All would-be participants are required to have a personal online registration account with the Macao International 10K or the Macao International Marathon. Participants without an online account may create a new one. Upon successfully opening an account, participants may log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password may reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Macau Mobile Banking, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants are reminded to read the regulations carefully and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macao10k.comor the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.