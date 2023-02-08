Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,674 in the last 365 days.

Public hearing for MidAmerican Energy's Wind PRIME project

On September 23, 2022, the Iowa Utilities Board issued an order setting a revised procedural schedule and public hearing dates for MidAmerican Energy Company’s (MidAmerican) August 19, 2022, motion regarding its January 19, 2022, application for approval of advance ratemaking principles for the company’s wind and solar project called Wind PRIME. The application was filed January 19, 2022, in Docket No. RPU-2022-0001

MidAmerican’s proposed project would add up to 2,042 megawatts (MW) of new wind generation and up to 50 MW of solar generation in its fleet. The application seeks to establish the rate impacts when the utility adds the generation for Wind PRIME, which MidAmerican targets for completion by the end of 2025 if approved.

MidAmerican’s Wind PRIME application proposes 11 advance ratemaking principles, including a ratemaking principle relating to Technology Study Costs associated with the study and review of carbon capture and sequestration, energy storage, and small modular nuclear reactors. 

Iowa Code § 476.53 allows Iowa rate-regulated utilities an opportunity to add electric generation in Iowa and to receive advance ratemaking decisions from the IUB.  As part of the request, the utility is required to show it has an energy efficiency plan in place and it has considered other generation options. An advanced ratemaking principles case is a contested case proceeding before the IUB.

You just read:

Public hearing for MidAmerican Energy's Wind PRIME project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.