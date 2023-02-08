Liz Powell Joins Symtrain as Vice President of Customer Operations

Liz Powell joins Symtrain as Vice President of Operations

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symtrain, a high-growth SAAS company with a breakthrough automated role-play solution, announced today Liz Powell has joined symtrain as Vice President of Customer Operations. In her new role, she will oversee customer success, customer growth, solutions consulting, and tech support.

Prior to joining symtrain, Liz worked at several leading, customer-focused companies such as Dish Network, Duda, Acceller, and 24/7.ai in a variety of roles. She has extensive operational experience within the contact center environment supporting massive brands such as Microsoft, Sirius XM, Hulu, and Choice Hotels among others. In addition, she has built several customer-facing teams focused on technology implementation, growth, usage, and retention. This distinct knowledge she has between technology and contact center operations makes her uniquely qualified to drive meaningful outcomes for symtrain customers.

She commented, “After seeing symtraining in action and meeting our customers, I am so impressed to find such amazing outcomes achieved so quickly. When you see metrics like a 40% improvement in speed to proficiency for new hires and 3-6% gains in operational outcomes, it’s fantastic for both business outcomes and employee development. It really isn't the norm in our industry, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to support symtrain customers in achieving this level of success with our products.”

Jim Madden, symtrain chief operating officer, commented, “Having worked closely with Liz before I am keenly aware of her intimate knowledge of the enterprise scale contact center space, with its various types of technology and customer operations. Liz will add to the robust foundation to our client success programs. Her deep product led growth knowledge will help new clients to onboard smoothly at large scale, helping our customers optimize their investments in symtraining and experience the full transformation that the product can deliver.”



About Symtrain

Symtrain is a SaaS solution that elevates the standard for training with digital role-play and AI-based coaching. It simulates real-world scenarios to prepare sales, service, and support agents for interactions with customers. By automating the delivery of digitized role-play scenarios, speed to proficiency increases by over 30% while using fewer internal resources. Benefits include consistent feedback across the enterprise, role-play training at scale, realistic scenarios based on live calls and recordings, audio and navigation practice, and individualized coaching. Symtrain’s clients span multiple industries including banking, insurance, transportation, logistics, retail, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.symtrain.com.