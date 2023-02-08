ellee ven and the Groovalution Release “The Not Knowing”

The Not Knowing Discography ellee ven logo the Groovalution

The song speaks to the confusion of the tortured and unprincipled soul’s numbing.

It's not what you see or what you think, it’s what you do and I do. Prodéje's rhyme gets right to the heart. The mission of the Groovalution is to be your most authentic self.” — ellee ven

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven bares it all with her band, The Groovalution, in the release of her newest track “The Not Knowing.” The song speaks to the confusion of the tortured and unprincipled soul’s numbing.

This track expresses ellee ven’s raw thought on a lifelong relationship misrepresented. Co-written with West Coast rapper and longtime collaborator Prodéje, the heavy rap digs into the feelings of being used, false friendships and unhealthy dependencies.

It’s aligned with her lifestyle brand's mission of heart-centered authentic lifelong transformation. ellee ven aims for total authenticity to herself and to her listeners and encourages her listeners to stand confidently in what they believe. The tune, “The Not Knowing,” is a tender topic for ellee ven recounting a lifelong trusted’s continued dishonesty.

“It's not what you see or what you think, it’s what you do and I do. Prodéje's rhyme gets right to the heart. The mission of the Groovalution is to be your most authentic self and stand firm–especially when you are being fed lies.” ellee ven said when speaking about the track.

ellee ven’s artistic vision continues to be fueled by art for art’s sake and the thirst to work and collaborate. This track, along with other recent releases, was recorded during a jam session at Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood and produced by percussionist-producer Terry Santiel. Instrumental contributors include Kern Brantley on bass guitar who’s worked with Lady Gaga; Jeff Motley on the keyboard who’s worked with Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, and Lil’ John; and Jody Giachello on drums who's toured with the Illusionists, Haim and Chotto Ghetto also serving as one of ellee ven’s perennial co-writers.

Each distinguished industry veteran enriches ellee ven’s writing and production process. Proud ownership of songwriting and lyrics inspire ellee ven and her bandmates to keep expressing.

Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 14.5 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; TheVirtualQuilt.com is a free, everlasting and digital art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience cataloged art from around the globe. Everyone is invited to participate in The Virtual Quilt by uploading art.

Learn all about ellee ven at elleeven.com or find ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.