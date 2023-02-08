bitsCrunch Launches Startup Program for Devs & Startups

The bitsCrunch Start-up Program bitsCrunch - Startup Program for Devs & Startups

bitsCrunch is thrilled to announce the launch of its upcoming startup program to bring more awareness and transparency of data to the NFT ecosystem.

As leaders in data forensics and multi-chain analytics for the global NFT market any innovations in the space need to be shared for the betterment of the industry” — Kevin Conabree, Global Head of Growth bitsCrunch