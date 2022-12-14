Join bitsCrunch’s Community Program to help progress NFT data transparency
The community members will learn more about the NFT ecosystem, interact with industry experts and leaders, and engage in cross-community activities.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bitsCrunch is a community-driven project, and that is partially because web3 has always offered a sense of community to individuals. We wanted to do something similar where we can spread awareness on various topics, ranging from NFTs’ core benefits to issues that are still prevalent in the ecosystem. We have had an exciting journey so far. From barely a few Discord members, we now have amazing gems in thousands of community members supporting bitsCrunch and its mission. We have no one but our community to thank for what has helped bitsCrunch become what it is today.
However, we feel that we could do better. And for that, we need support from our existing community, as well as more new members from various backgrounds and regions that will help forward our mission across various new demographics. That’s why we are excited to announce the launch of our latest community program that will be led by our community itself.
The community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the NFT ecosystem, interact with industry experts and leaders, and engage in cross-community activities. Not only this, community members who successfully complete the quests will receive various incentives and rewards in the form of NFTs, tokens, early access to events, and more. Selected contributors will also earn a Soulbound token as a badge as well as a giveaway of $50 worth of .SOUL domain credits to showcase their badge. The credits will be given to whosoever has claimed the badge.
As part of this latest initiative, we have decided that this program is available for everyone, regardless of whether you are part of the bitsCrunch community. Participants will be required to follow a series of quests and run various reward campaigns that will help bitsCrunch spread its mission across the wider web3 community.
What are we looking for?
1) Someone who loves NFTs and the Web3 industry’s mission
2) Experience in trading or crypto-related jobs (Preferred)
3) Proficiency in English and your local language; with good writing skills
4) Education background in Sales, Marketing, and Art (Preferred)
5) Good organisational, leadership, and communication skills
6) Experience in translation and writing (Preferred)
Community policies you should know:
1) All gains will be nullified if members are inactive for one month.
2) Community Contributors must add “NFT Investigator 🕵🏻🚨**🔍🧐”** on Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and LinkedIn after their name.
3) Contributors are required to mention “NFT Investigator @bitscrunch #UnleashNFTs.com“ in their bio.
4) Contributors can earn up to 1500 XP per month. Members whose XPs surpass 1500 will have the rest of their XPs added to Milestone.
The bitsCrunch Community Program is intended to create a transparent and reliable NFT ecosystem, one that is free from illicit activities like wash trading, NFT forgeries, and price inflation. We are excited to see many of you joining us in our new endeavour.
Till then, WAGMI.
